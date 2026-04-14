The Lady Devils are ones to watch this season.

Wangaratta City FC’s division two women banked their third win of the season in comprehensive fashion, defeating Melrose FC 2-0 on Sunday morning at South Wangaratta.

The Lady Devils controlled field position and possession for more of the 90 minutes, finding two second-half goals to deliver the three points.

Katrina Carmody (48’) and Joh McLaughlin (64’) were the damage dealers up top, while the defensive structure proved to be impenetrable, their first clean sheet of the season.

Division two women’s coach Kristy Mellor said it was a brilliant showing from the entire side.

“It was another strong performance from division two women,” she said.

“We were rock solid in defence, Kaitlyn Broady and Emily Campbell had standout games.

“There was no score in the first half, although we had a number of opportunities on goal.

“The breakthrough came in the second half with some creative midfield and wing play from Sammy Scott and Ange Keenan, then a cross to Kat Carmody who scored from a perfectly executed long range shot.

“The second goal came from a corner, Kat Carmody to Joh McLaughlin who was perfectly placed to tap it in the bottom corner.

“Joh is impressing with her skills in the striker position, maintaining position and pouncing on anything that comes her way.”

The Lady Devils sit on top of the ladder, with three wins and a bye from their four rounds played.