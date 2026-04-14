Wangaratta Magpies A grade netball campaign hit a speed bump on Saturday, swept aside on their home court by an impressive Wodonga Raiders 63-43.

But Magpies coach Shea Cunningham remained buoyant about the season ahead saying there were still plenty of positives to take from the match.

"Despite the 63–43 scoreline, there were some positive signs for us on Saturday night, especially in patches where our defensive pressure lifted and we were able to generate repeat contests," Cunningham said.

"For periods, our work rate and willingness to compete stayed strong, which is something we can keep building on as the season progresses.

"Our pre game focus was around delaying the feeds into the goal circle and lifting our vision when we had the ball, trying to stay connected for four quarters.

"At times we did deliver on that, particularly when we trusted our structures and moved the ball with patience.

"What we’re learning early is those standards need to be maintained for longer against quality opposition."

After a tight first term the game was turned on its head in the second when the Raiders outscored the Magpies 23-10 to set up the win.

"The second quarter was a turning point," Cunningham said.

"Raiders were able to capitalise on our turnovers and really lift their intensity around the ball, which put us under pressure quickly.

"That’s an area we’ll review and learn from, because momentum swings like that can be costly if we don’t shut them down early."

Holly Humphrey continued to impress, taking on the pivotal centre position for the absent Leah Jenvey.

"Holly did a terrific job stepping up into centre for large parts of the game," Cunningham said.

"She was well supported by Olivia Holmes, Chaye Crimmins and Isabel McMahon, and that midcourt group showed great adaptability.

"It was pleasing to see players willing to step into different roles and back themselves."

Spearhead Amanda Umanski was a rock at GS shooting 33 goals as was the versatile Milly O'Kane in a variety of defensive roles.

Cunningham praised Raiders for their strength with their physical pressure and ball movement.

"They made us work hard for every possession and took their opportunities, which ultimately made the difference on the scoreboard," she said.

"It’s only round two, and we’re very conscious the season is a long one.

"There’s a lot to like about this group, and these early challenges will help shape us as we keep developing and improving week by week."

Magpies travel up to Albury on Saturday to take on the winless Tigers.

Wangaratta Rovers impressed again with another diehard effort, pushing the powerful North Albury all the way before going down 53-43.

Hawks coach Stacey Lamb said it was a team effort across the court.

"North Albury is a quality outfit with superstars sprinkled across the court," Lamb said.

"They will play finals and have some of the best players from across the league in Lily Kelly, Em Browne, Grace Hay and Madi Leichske.

"We were really proud that we stayed with a quality team like North Albury and did outscore them in the third quarter.

"We worked hard defensively to win the ball.

"Lily Lyster played a half in A Grade this week against Toni Wilson Medalist Grace Hay and was so strong, sharp and accurate.

"She was outstanding in the third quarter and shot nine goals from 13.

"Sami Kreltszheim (21 goals) was outstanding creating play and turning to post to shoot goals.

"Lara Judd has taken a new defensive role this year and she is so reliable and coachable.

"At one stage during the game we had five 18 year olds on the court and they were all super.

"We have had Lily Palmer, Lainey Draper, Maggie Walker and Annie Harding debut for A grade over the past two weeks and all of them held their own.

"We also had some incredible wins across Under 17s, C Grade and B Grade and our Under 15s are young but working hard."

"To go to Bunton Park and come away with three wins from five games of netball is a good day."

With no major injury concerns Rovers play their first home court game this Saturday against the always powerful Corowa-Rutherglen.