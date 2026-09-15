Whorouly bounce back in B grade, Bombers go two from five

Whorouly B grade joined their A grade counterparts in premiership glory after flipping the script from a fortnight ago. The WJ Findlay Oval netball courts were a sea of red and black on Saturday with all five grades of Bonnie Doon netball competing. The Bombers B grade had competed in each of the previous four B grade deciders and put themselves in the box seat earning a week off in their second semi-final win. Bonnie Doon made the better start of the two sides, but Whorouly worked their way into the game to take a slim quarter time lead. Whorouly would get out as much as a seven-goal lead until the Bombers challenged in the latter stages of the third to bring the game back within four goals, but it would be as close as they would get for the rest of the game. The defensive pairing of Ashlee O’Neil and Phebe Gibson stood up when it mattered most, with O’Neil named best on court. The B reserve decider produced the biggest upset of the day with Bonnie Doon spoiling Bright’s undefeated season, winning a 38-35 thriller. The Bombers held sway in the first three quarters but Bright came home hard to tie the game early in the fourth at 31-apiece. Bonnie Doon made the big plays late and held their nerves with Charlie Purcell making some clutch shots on her way to best on court honours. The 17 & under Bombers completed their perfect season with a 44-31 win over a gallant Tarrawingee. The Bulldogs took it up to Bonnie Doon for most of the day and were within seven goals in the dying stages of the third, before the minor premiers put the foot down. Such was the dominance of the C grade Bombers, their 13-goal winning margin in the grand final was the closest any team got to them all year. Amy Cash was everywhere in the attacking third for Bonnie Doon, finishing with 22 goals in a best on court performance. Benalla were the first premiers of the day with their U15 side triumphing over the Bombers 53-42 to cap off an impressive finals campaign from second. The All-Blacks had a strong contingent travel up the freeway for the early morning affair and they were treated to a tight opening half of the game with nothing between the teams at the main break. Despite Bonnie Doon’s best efforts in the opening parts of the third, Benalla went on a run late in the quarter before opening up a match winning lead in the fourth. Lola Crook was best on court nailing 38 goals at a super clip of 90 per cent under the ring.