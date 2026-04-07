Local rising netball stars had the chance to show their skills at the first representative netball tournament of the season on Sunday, 29 March up in Albury.

After a long absence from the representative scene, the Ovens and King FNL fielded two sides in the tournament, with the under 15 and under 17 squads performing extremely well.

Under 17s

By AMELIA GALL, OKFNL U17 rep coach

Sunday marked the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the Ovens and King league, with two representative sides competing in their first tournament.

The under 17s put on a strong display of talent, resilience, and determination as they faced some very tall and competitive opposition throughout the day.

With each game, the team continued to build confidence and improve their combinations, finishing the tournament with two well-earned wins and securing sixth on the ladder—an impressive result for their first outing together.

In defence, Libby Renkin (Benalla), Mia Younger (Greta), and Isabella Ford (Moyhu) proved height is no barrier.

Their outstanding footwork, pressure, and determination allowed them to win crucial ball and disrupt their opponents consistently.

In the shooting circle, Keira Thornton (Bonnie Doon), Rose Hogan (Greta), and Amy Cash (Bonnie Doon) showcased excellent skill, speed, and composure.

Their ability to create space and convert under pressure against taller defenders was a highlight across the day.

Through the midcourt, Darcie Jackson (Benalla), Alice Rendell (Whorouly), Jaymie Law (Whorouly), and Eloise McLaughlin (Greta) demonstrated strong teamwork and work rate, linking defence and attack seamlessly while maintaining intensity throughout each game.

Overall, the under 17s delivered a fantastic team performance, highlighting both their depth of talent and commitment.

With a strong foundation now in place, the team looks ahead with confidence to their next tournament on Sunday, 19 April in Wangaratta.

Under 15s

By JAYE MILLER, OKFNL U15 rep coach

Our first tournament for the season turned out to be a great mix of fun, competition, and community vibes.

Teams from all over showed up ready to play, and the courts were buzzing from the first whistle to the final game.

Off the court, it was just as lively - friends and families lined the sidelines, cheering loudly and soaking up the atmosphere.

The under 15s brought serious intensity, fantastic sportsmanship and proudly represented the OKFNL.

Plenty of games came down to the wire, with last-minute goals and some impressive defensive plays keeping everyone on edge.

At the end of play we found ourselves fourth on the ladder, meaning we would face the undefeated O&M Representative team straight up in the first final, a do or die game.

The girls gave it everything they had but with tired bodies, one goaler putting up well over 100 goals for the weekend, pure exhaustion got us and our day was complete.

Thanks to Albury Netball Association for hosting a very well organised event, and special thanks to our umpires and officials.

We hope to see you all in Wangaratta on Sunday, 19 April - I could not be prouder of this team of champions… we are O&K!