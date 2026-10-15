Over 100 shooters to compete for $10,000 in prizes on weekend

The Wangaratta Clay Target Club will conduct its annual two-day Down The Line Carnival this Saturday and Sunday, commencing at 10am. The event is the biggest on the club's calendar for the year and is limited to 108 ACTA registered shooters with $10,000 in cash, prizes and sashes to be won. The carnival includes the Victor Tomasoni, Ern Williams and Dick English Memorial events. The club expects a good attendance of both local and visiting competitors to join in for an enjoyable weekend of shooting at the excellent facilities the club has to offer at its North Wangaratta range. The annual raffle for $5000 of vouchers will also be drawn on Saturday after the shoot.