Wangaratta Magpies senior footballers are officially on the board in season 2026 after taking the points in their round two OMFL twilight match-up with Wodonga Raiders on Saturday.

Under lights once again at the showgrounds, the Magpies led at every break to secure the win 12.13 (85) to the Raiders 7.11 (53).

It was all Magpies traffic early on, but the signs of it being an early season match were very much evident.

Cleanliness with the slippery ball in tough conditions was at a premium, but Wangaratta kept working hard to keep it moving their way.

Xavier Laverty was the focal point up forward early, his four first-half goals helping the ‘Pies lead by 37 points at the major break, but Raiders refused to say die.

The red and blue came out after the long break and caught Magpies unawares, kicking three goals to one through the third quarter to wrestle the margin back to just four goals heading into the final term.

Ultimately, Wangaratta was able to run over the top of the Raiders, banking the four points in a struggle of a match.

Wangaratta coach Jason Heatley said there was still plenty to improve upon.

“We did enough, we walk away with lots to work on,” he said.

“It was a dour battle, to be fair - it was under lights, dewy, we got a little bit of rain, it wasn’t a highly skilled contest.

“The components Raiders brought to the table did really well, they competed one-on-one around the footy, they competed really well.

“They just controlled territory, in conditions like that when you make the ground really long, it’s a bit easier to defend, and they did that well.

“We stuck to our guns, there was a little bit of a breeze going to the city end, not that it was either here or there.

“We were able to work through it, and in the end it was a bit of an arm wrestle in the last quarter, but we got the win we needed.”

Jack Mapleson was best on in his second game for the club, providing a touch of class in challenging conditions, while Matt Hedin (two goals) and six other Magpies joined Laverty (four) on the goal kickers list.

“I thought Jack Mapleson was very good on the night, Cam Barrett was very good, Jackson Clarke competed well,” Heatley said.

“He [Laverty] started well, he had four at half-time again, and drifted out of the game a bit, and we didn’t help him with some of our pattern play.

“It was more even than outstanding.”

There was more success in the lower grades, with both the reserves (14.12.96 - 5.4.34) and thirds (11.10.76 – 4.3.27) comfortably home.

Meanwhile, Wangaratta Rovers continued their domination of the competition with a 12.7 (79) to 5.7 (37) win at Bunton Park.

After a close first half, the Rovers kicked away in the third term, booting four goals while holding North Albury to a solitary behind to grow the margin from 13 points at the half to six goals by three quarter time.

Nathan Cooper and Mitch Hardie bagged three majors apiece, while Jace McQuade, Charles Ledger, and big Ed Dayman were also among the best on ground for the Rovers.