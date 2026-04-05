There’s nothing like a Good Friday derby.

The latest edition of the blockbuster rivalry played out under lights in front of roughly 3000 eager fans at the Wangaratta Showgrounds on Friday evening, a complete arm wrestle which fell the way of the Wangaratta Rovers by just 12 points.

The pitched contest saw momentum ebb and flow across the four quarters of high-quality footy, but in the end the Rovers saluted 10.15 (75) to the Magpies’ 9.9 (63).

There was rarely more than a kick in it at any given time, with the Rovers nominally ahead at the major breaks, but the game was never truly done and dusted until the final siren.

Rovers football operations manager Mario Antonello said it was a brilliant match to be part of.

“It was a really good, tight game, and I think that was exactly what we were anticipating,” he said.

“It was really good to play on Good Friday in front of probably 2500 to 3000 people.

“It was good to kick off the season with a win too – it’s good to play in those close games but it’s better to play in them and get a victory.”

For the ‘Pies, Lachlan Di Sebastiano was stunning across half back in his club debut game, with fellow debutants Tyson Young and Jack Mapleson linking up well with established Magpies Xavier Laverty (four goals) and Jackson Clarke (two goals, 15 disposals).

The Rovers ball winners had plenty of the footy, with Sam Murray leading all comers with 35 touches.

Nathan Cooper was resolute in defence, while young guns Brodie Paul and Justin Lewis impressed.

Will Christie was named best on ground for the Rovers, as he was in the 2025 grand final, finishing with three goals but could’ve had far more, as well as chopping out in the ruck.

Antonello said the decision to play Christie forward more than in the ruck was motivated by match-ups with the ‘Pies.

“I think he and Ed [Dayman] will share that [ruck] role a fair bit, it depends on who we’re playing,” Antonello said.

“Ed matches up pretty well against Chris Knowles, who actually had a really good game as well, so we thought Ed would ruck the majority of the game and Will would pinch hit.

“There might be spurts where Nathan Cooper goes in, Tom Boyd might go through a little bit this year as well.

“I think it’ll just be dependent on who we play and what the current scenario is.”

While they weren’t firing on all cylinders in their opening match, the Rovers will be seen once again as the benchmark team of the competition.

“It’s one thing to have a team full of big names and stars, but it’s another thing to actually put it together and have everyone contributing,” Antonello said.

“We were probably a little bit lacklustre at times, not at our full capacity, everybody at the same time, but everybody did their job and we got through, which is the main thing.”

In the earlier games, the Magpies came up with the goods in the thirds, 4.13 (37) to 4.6 (30), while in the reserves it was again the black and white who triumphed 8.5 (53) to the Rovers’ 5.10 (40).