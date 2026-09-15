Rovers set up dream C grade grand finale

Wangaratta Rovers have set up a mouth-watering Ovens and Murray C grade grand final against Wangaratta Magpies after an impressive 37-24 win over Lavington. It will be a replay of the 2025 grand final when the Rovers emerged with the flag. Rovers established a match-winning lead in the first quarter with a mind-boggling 13-1 advantage and controlled the match from then on. The Hawks defence was key to the win with defenders Sophie McCracken and Sam Lyster foiling multiple Panther attacks, while Hollie Semmens (20 goals) and Anastasia Ford (17 goals) made the most of the opportunities in the ring. For coach Deb Doyle, who watched the preliminary final from Belgium where she is studying, it was an exciting performance. "It was certainly a great result and a fantastic way for the girls to earn their place in another grand final," she said. "The girls came ready to play and were really switched on from the first whistle. "They knew what was at stake and came out determined to set the tone early." Doyle set the alarm for 3.25am to follow the live scores. "I was also fortunate enough to watch much of the final quarter through a friend's phone, so while I wasn't physically courtside, I certainly felt very much part of it," she said. "Lavington threw everything at us after quarter time. "They rotated their shooters and tried different combinations through the midcourt, but the girls responded really well. "The remaining three quarters were very even, which shows how important that opening quarter was but also how hard the girls had to work to protect what they had established." Doyle said the Rovers defensive pressure was particularly pleasing. "Sophie McCracken was outstanding, while Holly Semmens and Sam Lyster were also among our best, but it was a really solid team performance across the court. "Sam deserves particular recognition. "She was announced on Monday night as the 2026 O&M C Grade Best and Fairest with 27 votes, six votes clear of the next player, which is a fantastic achievement. "At the other end, Holly Semmens and Anna Ford have been our predominant shooting combination and have maintained strong shooting percentages throughout the season. "What has probably been one of our greatest strengths, though, is that we aren’t reliant on one or two players. "We have contributors across the court and a bench that we have confidence in using when we need it." Doyle praised her courtside substitutes Stacey 'Mina' Lamb and Lauren 'Loz' Flynn. "I am very grateful to them and very much looking forward to being home and back courtside with everyone for the grand final." Wangaratta Magpies experienced a tough day with their B grade and 15 and under sides bowing out of the premiership races. Magpies B grade were overpowered by Lavington, with the Panthers holding a 10 goal lead at the main break before going on to win by eight goals, 40-32. Magies co-coach Chaye Crimmins said her team started the game well taking their opportunities early, but probably didn’t capitalise as much as they should have through the middle of the match. "We didn’t play the short, sharp controlled netball that we are very good at but then the first few minutes of the last quarter we started fantastic," Crimmins said. "But it was just too much to come back from this week. "Overall, it wasn’t our best game or the best netball we know we can play." Crmmins said her defenders worked hard all day winning ball back, but added the entire squad played well in different passages of play. "I just don’t think we all played well in the same passages of play," she said. Overall it was a successful season for the B grade who finished strongly to make the September action. "Our season has been fantastic," Crimmins said. "Four weeks out from round 18 we thought we were not going to make finals and then to end up second and give ourselves the best opportunity to go deep into finals was huge. "This team has been a great bunch; Hannah [Grady, co-coach] and I have loved every minute of them from the young ones fresh out of juniors to the old ducks of our team." Crimmins said this week was all about supporting the C grade in their premiership quest. "I’m super excited about getting around these girls and I know everyone else is as well," she said. The Magpies 15 and under side was overwhelmed in the opening term and despite recovering well, were unable to close the gap by the end of the match. Coach Leah Jenvey put the shaky start down to nerves. "Particularly because it was the girls’ first Ovens and Murray finals appearance," she said. "Raiders, on the other hand, have been playing finals every year since the under 15 competition began, so they were a little more accustomed to that environment. "We made a few simple errors early but, to the girls’ credit, they settled quickly, tidied those things up and came out firing in the second quarter to get back within four goals." Standouts for the Magpies were Steph Parsons, Millie Dalbosco and Charlotte McMahon. "They were really consistent for us and stood up when we needed them to, but I think what has been a real strength of this group is that everyone has contributed at different stages throughout the season," Jenvey said. "Positional changes have been a big part of our year. "The girls have had the opportunity to build versatility into their games, which will hopefully set them up really well as they progress into the higher grades." "We’ve seen the girls grow enormously, both individually and as a group, and they’ve embraced every challenge that has come their way. "We’ll finish the year with a little get-together and enjoy each other’s company. "I promise there will be no conditioning sessions this time around."