JUBILEE GOLF CLUB

Thursday, 19 March

Ladies 18 Hole Stableford

Winner: Di Murphy 35.

Ball winners: Sheree Coghill 33 C/B, Ros White 33.

NTPs - 4th: Di Murphy, 8th: Robyn Hogan, 13th: Sheree Coghill, 17th: Leeanne Carmody.

Friday, 20 March

18 Hole Stableford Medley

Winner: Angela Mitchell 35.

Ball winners: Brad Laywood33.

Saturday, 21 March

Ladies 18 Hole Stableford

Winner: Val Ellis 39. Runner Up: Frances Duffy 36.

Ball winners: Di Murphy 35, Tamara O’Connor 35, Angela Mitchell c/b from Leanne Carmody 34.

NTPs - 4th: Kellie Roberts, 8th: Ali Comensoli, 13th: Angela Mitchell, 17th: Di Murphy.

Men’s 18 Hole Stableford

Winner: Sean Quirk 41. Runner Up: Daniel Fogarty 39. 3rd Place: Les Naidoo 38. 4th Place: Jeffrey Elliot 38.

Ball winners: Andrew Charles 2 balls 37, Martin Van Rhee 37, Brendan Cairns 36, Ray Hyland 36, Gary Dinsdale 36, Aaron Kungl 35, Nic Bonwick 35, Zac Hedin 35, Lawrence Miller 35, Terry Docherty 35, Brad Laywood 35, Ian Dinsdale 35, Gary Butler 35.

NTPs - 4th: Gary Butler, 8th: Andrew Charles, 13th: Aaron Kungl, 17th: Aaron Kungl.

Monday, 23 March

Veteran’s 18 Hole Stableford

Winner: Brian Carr 40. 2nd: Garry Dickson 37. 3rd: Rog Henderson 35 C/B.

Ball winners: Stan Goldsworthy 35, Gerard O’Brien 35, Gary Dinsdale 34, Alan White 34, Paul McInerney 34, Trevor Nippress 34, Lawrence Miller 34, John McKenzie 33, Barry Porter 33 C/B.

NTPs - 4th: Eon Scott, 8th: David Richards, 13th: Keith Moorhead , 17th: Paul McInerney.

Wednesday 25th March 2026

Men’s 18 Hole Stableford

Winner: Steve Fisher 37. Runner Up: Daniel Lewis 37. 3rd Place: Trevor Gunn 37.

Ball winners: Stephen McNaughton 2 balls 37, Gordon Ptterson 36, Martin Van Rhee 35, Laurence Miller 35, Keith Moorhead 35, Brian Carr 35, Dave Anderson 35, Beau Wheeler on c/b from others 34.

NTPs - 4th: Dave Anderson, 8th: Daniel Lewis, 13th: Gordon Hines, 17th: Stephen McNaughton.

9 Hole Medley Stableford

Winner: Fraser Judd 21. Runner Up: Joseph Marjanovic Jnr 21.

Ball winners: Greg Rigoni 2 balls 18, Ian Dinsdale 18, Fred Porter 17, Nic Bonwick c/b from others.

NTPs - 13th: Mark Nolan.

WANG GOLF CLUB

WGC Competitions: Week ending 15 March

Tuesday, 10 March

Women's 9 Hole Stableford Event

Winner: Wendy Stephens 18 points. Runner Up: Barbara Thomas 14 points.

Women’s 18 Hole Stroke Event

Winner: Candice Jones 69 nett. Runner Up: Janette Collier 70 nett.

Wednesday, 11 March

Men’s 18 Hole Stableford Event

Winner: Michael Cordier 38 points. Runner Up: Ken Miller 37 points C/B.

Ball Winners: Chris Oates, Rod Moyle, Stephen Smith, Max Webster, Trevor Clark, Stephen Noble, Geoffrey Webster.

NTPs - 4th: David Woodstock, 7th: Kurt Schubert, 13th: Brian Cluning, 18th: Ken Miller.

9 Hole Stableford Event

Winner: Graeme Arnold 15 points C/B. Runner Up: Sam Antonacci 15 points.

Ball Winners: Bob Haynes, Peter King.

Saturday, 14 March

Men's 18 Hole Stableford Event

A Grade Winner: Darren Burns 39 points. A Grade Runner Up: Mitchell Bush 38 points C/B.

B Grade Winner: Damien O'Brien 40 points. B Grade Runner Up: Stephen Smith 39 points C/B.

C Grade Winner: Perenise Faletanoai 40 points. C Grade Runner Up: Jay Ely 38 points.

Ball Winners: John Southwell, Joseph Hargreaves, Christopher Martens, Rod Moyle, Trevor Clark, Jeremy Winter, Leigh Barry, Gary Walder, Craig Henwood, Robert Fischer, Glen Seymour, Trevor Trimble, Lachlan Nottle, Anthony Hill.

NTPs – 2nd: Max Webster, 4th: Ken Mille, 13th: Peter Nolan, 16th: John Southwell, 18th: Rod Moyle.

Domino's Voucher NTP 10th - 2nd Shot: Trevor Cooper. RSL Voucher NTP 12th - 2nd Shot: Max Webster.

Birdies: Subway - Jeremy Winter. Secret 6: Perenise Faletanoai. Raffle Winner: Steve Noble.

WGC Competitions: Week ending 22 March

Wednesday, 18 March

Men’s 18 Hole Stroke Event

Winner: Michael Cordier 65 nett. Runner Up: Bobby Hutchieson 66 nett.

Ball Winners: Matt Graham, Peter King, Leo McCoy, Craig Donoghue, Peter Madden, Chris Oates, Trevor Clark.

NTPs - 2nd: Peter Maddern, 4th: Leo McCoy, 7th: Matt Niedra, 13th: Michael Cordier, 16th: Bobby Hutchieson, 18th: Gregory Sullivan.

9 Hole Stroke Event

Winner: Keith Fleet 40 nett C/B. Runner Up: Bob Haynes 40 nett C/B.

Ball Winners: Don Clutterbuck.

Saturday, 21 March

Men's 18 Hole Stableford Event

Presidents Gold Cup

A Grade Winner: Mitchell Bush 44 points. A Grade Runner Up: Paul Judd 41 points.

B Grade Winner: Tim Tilbrook 47 points. B Grade Runner Up: Newyear Patiole 37 points C/B.

C Grade Winner: Peter Hiland 38 points. C Grade Runner Up: Charles Seager 37 points C/B.

Ball Winners: Scott Thomson, Mathew Tucker, Ashley Clayton, Kurt Schubert, Jason McCoy, Michael Webster, Jack Dean, Mark Flack, Hayden Sharp, Dan Lacey, Jake Burns, Joel Tilbrook, Harry Verdon, Ken Miller, Phillip Winnell, Nicholas Tilbrook, Don Clutterbuck, Bill Dodd, Jay Ely, Leonard Chandler.

NTPs – 2nd: Jeremy Winter, 4th: Ashley Clayton, 7th: Jake Burns, 13th: Mitchell Bush, 16th: Ken Miller, 18th: Jay Ely.

Domino's Voucher NTP 10th - 2nd Shot: Michael Webster. RSL Voucher NTP 12th - 2nd Shot: Ashley Clayton.

Birdies: Subway - Mathew Tucker. Secret 6: Mitchell Bush.

Raffle Winner: John Southwell

Women’s 18 Hole Stableford Event

Winner: Susan Trevillian 39 points. Runner Up: Julie McInnes 32 points.

WARBY WALKERS

Tuesday, 24th March - local river/waterways tracks along the Ovens River in Wangaratta from Mullinmur to Northern Beaches.

In fine and warm conditions, 12 members (wearing snake protective gear) walked the approximate 6km on the easy loop though bush tracks alongside the Ovens River and briefly in residential streets.

We completed the loop by visiting the superb Mullinmur features – the restored billabong, the gathering space and fire pit.

Time was incorporated for some ‘forest bathing’ using a Japanese practice of mindfulness in nature.

All appreciated the almost 10 minutes of quiet contemplation and becoming aware of the sights, sounds and smells of the bush and our special waterway.

We also enjoyed a morning ‘treat’ at one of the delightful river beaches along the journey.

Coming Events

Sunday, 28 March, Mount Jack – off Rosewhite Gap near Myrtleford.

A one-way medium walk requiring car shuffling to get back, on wide bush roads through native forest.

Initially ascending about 365m, then it’s a gentle descent of about 730m.

Shorter options will be available - 12 km.

Marita, 0427 521 122.

Tuesday, 7 April - Tuan Track, Chiltern Mt Pilot NP.

Track is named after a local species of marsupial.

A pretty, medium level walk, with Ironbark and White-box woodlands.

Due to loose surface, poles are recommended - 7.5km or 10.5km.

Chris, 0418 503 802.

Sunday, 12 April - Mount Samaria State Park.

Medium plus hard options, following the Wileman Track to Mount Samaria.

Walk through forest, and a few steep sections, and amazing views at the summit and the falls (if there has been sufficient rain) - 15km or 10.5km, without the summit.

Michael, 0447 617 880.