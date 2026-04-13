Round one kicked off for AFL North East Border Female Football league on Sunday in fine conditions, with the Rovers hosting their first-round fixture with Corowa Rutherglen.

The under 12s started the day, fielding a team of 10 eager girls ready to go, with the final score Wangaratta Rovers 1.0 (6) defeated by Corowa 23.9 (147)

Goals: Sophie Bell. Best: Mia Lepoidevin, Emily McIntosh, Madeleine Healy, Mya Lovelle, Sophie Bell.

The under 15s were next up and fought hard until the end.

While they stemmed the flow from Corowa, they were unable to hit the scoreboard.

Final score: Wangaratta Rovers 0.0 (0) defeated by Corowa 2.4 (16).

Best players were Hazel Sutherland, Tamicka Gaylard, Ames Rea, Eva Morris, Isabelle Foster, Paige-Lee Dummett.

The under 18s then hit the field in a thrilling game of high skill and high pressure.

In the end, neither team could come away with the win after an amazing defensive play in the final minutes.

Score: Wangaratta Rovers 8.5 (53) drew Corowa 8.5 (53).

Goals: Abbey Waide 3, Lily Gibb 2, Amy Lowe, Milly Thomas, Elizabeth Healy. Best players: Lily Gibb, Lily Currie Fraser, Amy Lowe, Abbey Waide, Bridie Davies, Elizabeth Healy.

In the Opens, the club welcomed three first-time Rovers players – Emily Cooper, Chantelle Hutcheon and Lucy Griffiths - and three first-time football players – Emily Scott, Fiona Meredith and Kelli Beer.

The club also celebrated Amy Collins’ 100th career game of football.

By the time the Opens took the field, the wind had picked up creating a significant scoring end.

The Rovers showcased their hard work over pre-season having great passages of play and gelling as a team but unfortunately fell short at the final siren.

Final score: Wangaratta Rovers 3.2 (20) defeated by Corowa 4.4 (28).

Goals: Amy Collins, Emily Cooper, Kelli Beer. Best Players: Megan Quick, Clare Usher, Emily Cooper, Amy Collins, Emma Gosbell, Kaea Tua.

The Rovers head across to the Thurgoona Oval this weekend to take on the Bulldogs in round two.