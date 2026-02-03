While it seems like summer is stretching on forever, the looming spectre of winter sports is ever-present and will arrive in a heartbeat.

The first of the winter sports cabs off the rank will be the soccer, with the start of the Albury Wodonga Football Association having pencilled in a start date of Sunday, March 15.

For local campaigners Wangaratta City FC, particularly the senior men’s team, the preseason period has been a time of rebuilding and reaffirming following a less-than-ideal 2025 season.

The senior Devils crashed out in the first week after scraping through to the knockouts, sitting seventh overall after the regular season.

The Devils resumed their preseason work on Tuesday, 13 January and, barring cancelled trainings last week due to the heatwave, have been consistently hitting the park in an effort to improve on all aspects of their game.

Coach Vitaly Leschen said there was a positive feeling around the group.

“Preseason has been good, had an early start in November and had a good start in the new year,” he said.

“Mood internally is very good, we have brought on two new coaches with Erik Ilhasz and Damian D’Agostino taking over the twos and helping with sessions.

“Erik and Damo were both coaching juniors and they’re stepping up.

“Combined with myself and Joel [Hooper], I think we have been able to lift the standard of training, which feeds back in the playing group.”

The Devils fielded a younger group last year, and they will be backing in the youth to step up once again.

The core group has been retained and injuries from last season have been worked on, but there will be some returning names to South Wangaratta

“We have Stoycho [Ivanov] coming back [after a season with Albury United] and Ash Primerano coming back to WCFC from Murray,” Leshen confirmed.

“They both will be very important to the club.

“Stoych come down to a couple preseason trainings, we caught up for a coffee and he is keen to come back.

“I think the ability to teach and lead the young boys we had appealed to him

“In terms of other players, we are primarily keeping the same core as last year and promoting some of the youth coming through.”

Looking at the larger picture, Leschen said it was smooth sailing for the club at large.

“Club is tracking well - everyone from players, coaches to committee seem aligned which just makes things work smoothly,” he said.

“It is our club’s 75th anniversary and it is a club with a rich history and passionate fans, so hopefully from the juniors to seniors we can represent that on the pitch this year.”

The Devils will continue on the track readying themselves for the season, with four practice matches on the cards against sides from the neighbouring Shepparton league throughout February and March.