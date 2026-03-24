A 1-1 draw with powerhouse club Albury United is a decent takeaway for Wangaratta City's senior men’s team, but they could’ve bagged the full allotment.

Hosting United on Sunday, the Devils fought valiantly, drawing level in the 32nd minute through Cambell McDiarmid after conceding in the 23rd.

The Devils created plenty of chances to snatch the lead, but were lacking some polish in front of goals and the killer instinct to ice a game.

Coach Vitaly Leschen said while it was good to bank a point early, he felt the team wasn’t far from taking all three.

“It was good to get a point, but realistically, watching the game back and talking to people and we had a feeling on the day, we had more than enough opportunities to win the game,” he said.

“On the balance of play, we were probably the better side, we just lacked the execution in the final third and the potency to turn half-chances into goals.

“I’m not too big on the ‘missed opportunities’ cry this early in the season.

“Obviously it will have ramifications down the line, but I think the most important thing for us, particularly after the prior week, is just to build a bit of momentum, work as a team – we ticked those boxes and progressed from the week before, so that’s what we needed to see this week.

“We would’ve liked three points, preferred three points, but I think there were plenty of positives to come off it.”

Leschen said the winning mentality would take time, and victories, to cultivate among the Devils.

“I’m sure plenty of people understand, but when you are used to winning football matches, you’ve got an inherent belief that your team’s going to score a goal,” he said.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s the 90th minute, doesn’t matter if you’re losing, winning, drawing, you know you’re team’s going to score a goal, it’s just a matter of when.

“At this stage, we don’t currently have that belief across the team.

“For us, winning football matches and scoring goals going forward, we need to build some momentum as a group.

“We need to win some games of football and build some confidence and trust across the team, and as we build that, players’ confidence will grow, and those half-chances we had on the weekend will turn into goals in future, and we’ll be in a different position.”

Stoycho Ivanov was solid in the middle in his first game back against his old side, while Lorenzo Cecchini played well in centre-back.

Jacob Saunders continued to impress at right-back, keeping more experienced players quiet for the full 90.

The Devils’ reserves absolutely dominated United 6-1 in their hit-out, with a Raul Pahina hat-trick the highlight, while the thirds split the points in a high-scoring 3-3.

The reserve women enjoyed the bye, and the over 35 men’s squad went down 0-4.