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Speak of the Devils: Wangaratta women claim glory in D2W grand final

<p>CHAMPIONS: AWFA division two women\\'s champions - Wangaratta City FC. PHOTO: Janet Watt</p>\\n
<p>CHAMPIONS: AWFA division two women\\'s champions - Wangaratta City FC. PHOTO: Janet Watt</p>\\n

CHAMPIONS: AWFA division two women's champions - Wangaratta City FC. PHOTO: Janet Watt

The Lady Devils claimed the double, with a Cup victory following their league title
Nathan de Vries
September 15, 2026 • 06:00

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Digital Editions

Wangaratta Chronicle, Friday, 11 September, 2026

Wangaratta Chronicle, Friday, 11 September, 2026
Wangaratta Chronicle, Friday, 11 September, 2026