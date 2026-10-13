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Super tight results in lawn tennis

<p>GOOD SIT: Andrew Lindner opened the Wangaratta lawn tennis season with a solid outing in section two. PHOTOS: Melissa Beattie</p>\\n
<p>GOOD SIT: Andrew Lindner opened the Wangaratta lawn tennis season with a solid outing in section two. PHOTOS: Melissa Beattie</p>\\n

GOOD SIT: Andrew Lindner opened the Wangaratta lawn tennis season with a solid outing in section two. PHOTOS: Melissa Beattie

Wangaratta Lawn Tennis, Croquet and Pickleball Club summer competition results
October 13, 2026 • 01:00

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Wangaratta Chronicle, Friday, 9 October, 2026

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