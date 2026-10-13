Super tight results in lawn tennis

Competition in the Wangaratta Lawn Tennis, Croquet and Pickleball Club summer season ramped up at the weekend with tied results featuring throughout the nine sections in play. John Brunner and Joe Allen topped the table in section one with 23-20 each followed narrowly behind by Sam Allen, Phil Peck and Matt Allen all scoring 20-22. Mario Pane had it slightly easier in section two taking the spoils with 23-15, ahead of Mark Brown and Andrew Lindner on 20-19. There was another tie in section three with Brian Scobie and Ashley Weston each registering 21-17 scorecards, ahead of another tied pair in Mick Cavallin and Mike Lairson on 2020. The draws continued in section four as nothing could separate Frank harris and Alan Busk on 21-17 each, ahead of Andrew Cope on 20-19. Thomas McDonald dominated section five with his 24-15 tally, the only player in positive territory as Maree Sullivan, Mark Gorman and Christian McGauran all fell on the other side of the ledger with 18-21 scores. Andrew Lindsay won section six narrowly with a 21-14 return to edge out Amy Lairson on 21-17 and Sue Hardie on 19-18. Greg Renner breezed through section seven with 24-8 leaving James Wilkinson 16-16 and and Terry Flynn 13-19 in the placings. Tony Clarebrough had a battle on his hands in section eight, eventually emerging top of the group with 23-15 ahead of Tom Wilkinson 22-18 and Cate Geard 19-19. Tim Dickinson proved best around the court in section nine taking the chocolates with his 21-12 ahead of John Shanley and Sue Piper on 18-15 each. Section: 1 John Brunner 23-20, Joe Allen 23-20, Sam Allen 20-22, Phil Peck 20-22, Matt Allen 20-22 Section: 2 Mario Pane 23-15, Mark Brown 20-19, Andrew Lindner 20-19, Riley Minns 19-17, Mandy Allen 12-24 Section: 3 Brian Scobie 21-17, Ashley Weston 21-17, Mick Cavallin 20-20, Matt Curran 20-20, Mike Lairson 16-24 Section: 4 Frank Harris 21-17, Alan Busk 21-17, Andrew Cope 20-19, Michael Falkenberg 18-22, John Mansfield 18-23 Section: 5 Thomas McDonald 24-15, Maree Sullivan 18-21, Mark Gorman 18-21, Christian McGauran 18-21 Section: 6 Andrew Lindsay 21-14, Amy Lairson 21-17, Sue Hardie 19-18, Des Steele 17-20, Pat Flynn 14-24 Section: 7 Greg Renner 24-8, James Wilkinson 16-16, Terry Flynn 13-19, Max McAuliffe 11-21 Section: 8 Tony Clarebrough 23-15, Tom Wilkinson 22-18, Cate Geard 19-19, Peter Curran 17-20, Cam Vincent 15-24 Section: 9 Tim Dickinson 21-12, John Shanley 18-15, Sue Piper 18-15, Robyn Snowdon 9-24