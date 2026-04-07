When he’s not snowboarding down the mountain or hitting sixes all over the ground, he’s playing footy for the Bushrangers.

Cathedral College student Noah White has been selected for the Under 16 Division 1 Bushrangers AFL program, becoming one of just 25 players chosen.

The all-round sportsman also captains his cricket squad in Northcote.

Noah said he loves all of his three sports but if he had to choose one it would be AFL.

“I started playing footy because my dad is crazy in love with it and all my mates were already playing,” White said.

“I look up to Nick Larkey and Harry Sheezel (two superstar players from his favourite team North Melbourne).”

Just like most regional sportspeople rising through the ranks, travel is part and parcel of the challenge.

“We travel pretty far because I live in Harrietville, which is about an hour and half drive to training in Wang’, and games in Gippsland are another story,” he said.

The Bushies train twice a week at the Wangaratta Showgrounds and the Cathedral College ovals.

White just came off a rigorous preseason with the squad.

“It’s probably the toughest pre-season I’ve ever done, but I can already see the improvement in the team and in myself,” he said.

"Lenny (Sims) and Archie (Dunn) are my best mates on the team.”

White explained the coaches got the most out of him by challenging him through preseason and during the first round.

In the first round the Bushies played Gippsland Power losing by 36 points, but a positive from that game was that White was named in Wangaratta's best players, giving some hope for him and his teammates.

“They were a determined team and we just couldn’t hack them,” he said.

White also has the up and coming WDJFL (Wangaratta and District Junior Football League) season with the under 17s to keep him busy, where he will be playing for Bright for the sixth time in his career.

Losing the WDJFL grand final last season to the Wangaratta Kangaroos has him wanting some revenge in 2026.

Bright Junior president John Andersen was full of praise for White.

“Has been a very valuable player for the club,” Andersen said.

“I can see him making it big time, possibly the AFL.”

White said that he hopes to play footy and cricket for as long as he can without giving up either but when asked which one he would choose now, he couldn't decide.

“I love them both way too much,” he said.

White hopes one day he will be playing on the big stages representing his favourite teams the Kangaroos and Melbourne Stars.

“When I get older I definitely want to be an AFL or BBL star, but if I don't make it I would still like to be involved in sport in some way,” he said.

Noah is definitely currently on the right path to fulfil his hopes and dreams and it will be intriguing to see what develops on his journey.