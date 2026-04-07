The Wangaratta Volleyball Association (WVA) continues to grow from strength to strength, with its second season of the new competition delivering strong participation, exciting matches and a clear pathway for player development.

Now halfway through the term two season, both the junior development squad and senior competition are thriving, highlighting the positive direction of volleyball in the Wangaratta community.

The junior development program has been a standout success, consistently attracting between 20 and 24 participants each week.

The program is providing young players with the opportunity to build fundamental skills, confidence and a love of the game in a supportive and engaging environment.

WVA coordinator Russell Smith praised the progress of the group.

“We’ve seen tremendous improvement from everyone involved,” he said.

“The growth in skills, confidence and teamwork has been fantastic, but just as importantly, the enjoyment and spirit the players bring each week has been outstanding.”

The strength of the junior program is clearly feeding into the open competition, where six teams are competing in a highly competitive and evenly matched season.

At the halfway point, Too Right lead the ladder on 22 points with an outstanding percentage of 141.3, setting the benchmark with consistent performances.

Leopards and PC are close behind on 17 points, with only percentage separating the two teams, both showing strong form and the ability to challenge the top side.

Peaked at High School and The Rivals sit just behind on 14 points, remaining well within reach as the season progresses, while Power 6 continue to improve and compete strongly each week.

WVA’s Tim Wright highlighted the competitiveness of the competition.

“It’s been a really exciting season so far,” he said.

“Every team has a great mix of experienced and developing players, and there are no easy matches. The standard across the board has been excellent.”

The association also acknowledged the important role of its supporters and volunteers.

WVA extends its sincere thanks to the Wangaratta Sports and Aquatic Centre for its ongoing support, which has been vital to the success of the competition.

The contribution of the Junior Development coaches — Ben, Tim, Michael and Mason — has also been instrumental in building the program, along with Russell’s ongoing coordination and leadership of the association.

As the season heads towards finals in June, WVA is continuing to build a strong and inclusive volleyball community and is encouraging new players to get involved.

“We’d love to see more people come down and join in,” Russell said.

“Whether you’re new to volleyball or returning to the game, there’s a place for everyone and we’re excited to see the competition continue to grow.”

With strong participation, improving skill levels and a great community atmosphere, the Wangaratta Volleyball Association is well on its way to establishing a lasting and successful competition.