One of the most recognisable hairstyles in the Ovens and Murray league will be no more after this season's first round - all in the name of charity.

Having cultivated his well-known dreadlocks over the last 13 years, Wangaratta Rovers' Will Nolan will say goodbye to his hair next week, in a fundraiser for the Royal Children's Hospital.

His well-timed head shave will take place in the Rovers' clubrooms after the Hawks' season-opening clash with hometown rivals Wangaratta Magpies on Good Friday, a day synonymous for Victorians with supporting the RCH.

"Over the years, a fair few people have asked when the dreadlocks were going," Will said.

"I just thought, with the local derby being on Good Friday, it was a great chance to raise money for a really good cause."

The community has jumped aboard Will's efforts, with about $5300 raised so far, surpassing his latest goal of $5000.

While promoting the fundraiser has involved stepping into a spotlight he traditionally tries to avoid, Will is happy to do so if it means more money going to the hospital.

Amid the publicity, he, his loved ones - including partner Brooke - and clubmates are imagining what he'll look like without the dreads.

"I started growing them because I've got naturally curly hair, and it just grew into an affro that I didn't really like," Will said.

"It's certainly been a conversation-starter over the years, particularly with opposition players who'll come up and have a chat because they recognise you; now, a lot of people won't know me.

"I'll be getting a buzz-cut on Good Friday, then I'll probably grow it out and see what happens.

"It'll be different, that's for sure - especially not having to wait for it to dry after getting in the shower or pool."

Will admitted some people didn't know his playing number, as his dreads covered the number seven on his back.

And he's hoping he'll be able to keep the nickname earned for his hairstyle, 'Shagger'.

"Surely it stands the test of time, having had it for this long," he said.

He said the opportunity to chop off a few of the dreads may be auctioned in the lead-up to the shave, and his new style would then be completed by a barber armed with clippers.

If you'd like to support Will's fundraiser, visit https://fundraise.goodfridayappeal.com.au/fundraisers/willnolan or scan the QR code on this page.

Every dollar donated assists with ground breaking research, purchasing state of the art equipment, and conducting training, and unique patient centred care programs at Melbourne's Royal Children's Hospital.