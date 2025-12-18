Social media
Thursday, 18.12.2025
Kurt Hickling
Rural

Autumn break still a no show

Community

Coming to you by storm

Community

Joy spread to the community

Tourism

Voxpop

Community

Italian local growing giants

Rural

Store sale beefed up by keen interstate buyers

Rural

Yarding numbers hold steady with some reservation

Rural

Cattle market stays on par

Rural

New Zealand lifts farmgate price, local dairy business optimistic

Rural

Cropping running different races