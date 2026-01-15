The Ioniq 5 burst onto the local electric vehicle scene more than three years ago like the greyhound favourite out of a trap at the Dapto Dogs.

The Dapto dish-lickers have since gone to the dogs, with the track winding up, but the Hyundai-built Ioniq 5 crossover SUV has continued to live a storied life, which has included being named the 2022 World Car of the Year.

Now the MY25 Ioniq 5 five-seat SUV locally has won styling updates, new features and technology, and two new battery sizes delivering up to 570 kilometres of range.

Three model grades are on offer, with the choice of Standard (440km) and Extended (up to 570km) range of powertrains, plus optional N Line and Digital Mirror Packs.

The base BEV, with 63kWh battery, comes to market at $69,800, plus on-road costs.

With 84kWh battery from the Ioniq 5 N, the price goes up to $75,800.

A Dynamiq, with the latter battery, sells for $80,800 and an Epiq tops off the lot at $84,300.

The N Line Pack adds exclusive styling and unique 20-inch alloy wheels, while Epiq gains LED projection headlights with an intelligent front lighting system.

All Ioniq 5 models are covered by Hyundai’s five-year, unlimited kilometre vehicle warranty and eight-year, 160,000 kilometre high-volage battery cover.

STYLING

Already a leader in the design of electric vehicles, Hyundai stylists were cluey enough to lay a light hand on the iconic Ioniq 5.

The new look is highlighted by a revised front bumper, skid plate and ‘hidden’ lighting, plus flat aluminium badging.

New 19- and 20-inch alloy wheels reshape the car’s unique profile, while at the rear, a revised bumper, spoiler and the addition of a windscreen wiper, and one of ten exterior colours, complete the look.

INTERIOR

A nod to the past is a reworked centre console with simpler seat heating and ventilation controls via buttons.

Also given a lift are seat pattern, steering wheel, instrument cluster bezel and multimedia screen.

Looking into the future, the MY25 Ioniq’s cabin introduces the latest iteration of Hyundai’s Connected Car Next-Generation Cockpit, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Bluelink Connected Car Services and Over-The-Air updates.

The entry-level Ioniq 5 now has single-tone black wool and eco-processed leather upholstery in place of the previous two-tone cloth.

An eco-processed black leather is now standard on Dynamiq and Epiq interiors.

Cargo storage ranges from 527 to 1587 litres; 57 litres up front in the rear-wheel drive and 24 litres the all-wheel drive.

There’s a centrally located large bin and cupholders, plus a wireless smartphone charger.

Rear-seat legroom is limited by the battery pack lodged under the body.

Head room is just the opposite.

INFOTAINMENT

The latest Ioniq 5 features the award-winning Connected Car Next-Generation Cockpit, incorporating multimedia and instrumentation in an all-in-one interface inspired by the interface of the ubiquitous smartphone.

The all-new 12.3-inch multimedia system features a CPU with four times more computing power and 15 times more graphical processing power than the previous system.

Added to this is a high-definition 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster displaying sat nav directions, visual SmartSense safety alerts, plus speedo, tacho, fuel and temperature info in digital form or classic needle-type gauges.

Bluelink Connected Car Services and Over-The-Air software updates are available across the range, the former free for the first five years of ownership.

ENGINES / TRANSMISSIONS

The MY25 Ioniq 5 2WD comes with a 63kWh battery in Standard Range and is upped to a 84kWh battery in Extended Range, with a lithium-ion permanent magnet synchronous electric motor and single-speed automatic transmission putting out 125kW of power and 350Nm of torque to the rear wheels.

SAFETY

Seven airbags, including front centre, side are the prelude to top safety, which also includes Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist 2, forward with oncoming vehicle, evasive steering assist, smart cruise control and lane assist.

Intelligent front lining automatically dips the beam in the face of oncoming traffic to avoid dazzling drivers.

DRIVING

As I’ve said before, I’m not a fan of flush door handles, which are not the easiest to operate with one hand.

That said, I cannot fault the smooth, quiet powertrain operation and general lack of intrusive cabin turbulence.

As well as battery boosts extended the Ioniq 5 operation, the MY25 model has undergone improvements to ride and handling through increased chassis rigidity and revised suspension tuning.

Chassis changes include upgraded body reinforcements in the B and C pillar door surrounds and an underbody crossbar.

The increased body stiffness has led to positive impacts.

These include improved steering response and feedback, reduced vibration through the steering wheel, enhanced body control and stability, plus improved noise, vibration and harshness suppression.

SUMMARY

With greater range and an array of safety and technological upgrades, “the refreshed 2025 iteration of our award-winning Ioniq 5 gives EV buyers an even more persuasive SUV package,” Hyundai Motor Company Australia CEO, Ted Lee, said.

My thoughts too.

RATINGS

Looks: 8

Performance: 6

Safety: 8

Thirst: 8

Practicality: 7

Comfort: 8

Tech: 8

Value: 6

SPECIFICATIONS (Hyundai Ioniq 5 Standard Range auto, RWD SUV)

STANDARD WARRANTY

Five years / unlimited kilometres

Eight years / 160,000 kilometres, battery