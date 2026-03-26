After more than two decades and more than 200,000 sales in Australia, the Cerato was fast running out of legs.

The Kia self-styled, much loved small passenger car could have kept up with design and technical developments in the segment, but Kia had other ideas.

The new K4 kicked down the door in sedan format with four trimlines – S, Sport, Sport+, GT-Line - and two petrol engines before later being joined by hatchback for MY26 models, aligning them with Kia’s global naming convention.

Both sedan and hatches score an updated two-litre MPI Atkinson Cycle engine with CVT in the lower grades, while the flagship GT-Lines retain its 1.6T GDI motor matched with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Prices open at $32,090, plus on-road costs, for K4 S two-litre CVT sedan and hatchback, rising to $34,190 with the addition of a Safety Pack.

The Sport and Sport+ follow at $36,690 and $39,090, respectively, with the GT-Line 1.6L T-GDI, with eight-speed auto, topping off the range at $43,790.

The last was on test.

The entry-level S model can be upgraded with an optional Safety Pack, which includes an enhanced instrument display via a second 12.3-inch instrument layout and five-inch HVAC interface, plus dual zone climate control, plus an expand autonomous emergency braking suite offering Junction Turning and Crossing and Direct/Oncoming Lane Change Detection.

The K4 is covered by Kia’s seven-year unlimited kilometre warranty, seven years capped price servicing and up to eight years roadside assist by following scheduled Kia services.

STYLING

The term hatchback could be something of a misnomer: with a wheelbase pushed out to 2720mm, the sleek K4 hatch exhibits the characteristics of a station wagon.

Inspired by Kia’s ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy, vertical headlamps and daytime running lights have been pushed to the outer edges highlighting the car’s wide stance.

Not normally a fan, I can live with the flush rear door handles integrated into the C-pillar and 18-inch wheels, which lend a sporty on-road presence, capped off in the GT-Line by an air diffuser and raked rear window.

INTERIOR

Sitting on a relatively long wheelbase (2720mm), it offers good headroom and legroom in the second row.

Adults can fit comfortably, and they score rear air-con vents and two USB-C ports as standard.

Kia designers aimed to make the cabin approachable and easy to use via a bank of hard-wired switchgear on the dash.

The fulsome exterior translates to roomier proportions front and back, while front seat occupants benefit from increased head and shoulder room.

Rear-seat passengers do not miss out on convenience kit with twin USB-C ports at the back of the centre console, together with rear air vents and a neat storage cubby.

With 438 litres of boot space, cargo area is larger than some hatchback rivals (Corolla and Mazda 3 spring to mind), the K4 rivals small SUVs for room.

GT-Line emphasises its sporting image with embossed details on two-tone seats and textured console crash pad.

A wide sliding sunroof is exclusive to the flagship.

Sustainability is foremost with materials such as Bio plastics, leather, foam, paint and recycled yarns and felt.

INFOTAINMENT

A shoutout to Kia for not replacing traditional hard switches with touchscreen controls.

Outsize switches operate air-con temperature and fan speed while incorporating shortcuts for navigation and audio functions.

There’s also a simple volume roller.

The entry-level S trim is limited to a digital driver instrument cluster with a four-inch multi-function LCD display.

Add the Safety Pack option or move up the gradings for an expansive trio of displays, comprising a 12.3-inch digital cluster, five-inch HVAC set-up and separate 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen.

Kia Connect is a car service providing customer benefits in safety, security, convenience and real-time data including weather and traffic info.

Also offered is Over-the Air software updates such as the latest maps without a visit to a service centre.

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard throughout the range, while the GT-Line adds a Qi wireless charging pad and ambient mood lighting.

ENGINES / TRANSMISSIONS

The K4 GT-Line has the exclusive use of Kia’s 1.6-litre T-GDI turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine putting out 142kW of power and 264Nm of torque, driving the front wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The maker claims fuel consumption of 6.7 litres per 100 kilometres in the combined urban/highway cycle.

The test car recorded 9.1 litres/100km in the city and suburbs and 5.4 litres/100km on the motorway.

SAFETY

The K4 Hatchback has a five-star ANCP safety rating but the base S grade (without the $2000 Safety Pack) drops back to four stars.

Apart from that all grades are subject to an increased focus on driver safety.

Standards are up with features such as Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Smart Cruise Control with stop/go function, Lane Keep and Lane Follow Assist, Multi-Collision Braking, Blind Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, Driver Attention Warning, Intelligent Speed Limit Assist, Rear View Monitor and High Beam Assist.

A full complement of airbags includes a front-centre side airbag.

DRIVING

The Aussie GT-Line, like all K4s, was put through a rugged suspension program to suit local driving conditions.

The result is smooth handling of bumpy city streets and a commanding ride over challenging country roads.

In fact, the flagship behaves in line with its sporty looks – with a gruff engine note, a pleasure to push to the limit.

Driver warnings and intrusive automatic voice alerts are kept to a minimum.

However, Kia’s latest Highway Driving Assist is on hand to chip in when travelling on freeways or motorways, incorporating adoptive cruise control with stop-and-go capability.

The system combines Lane Following Assist to keep the vehicle centred in the lane, even through curves, adding Lane Change Assist allowing the K4 autonomously to swap lanes when safe conditions are met.

Improved body rigidity, vibration and harshness are maintained throughout, the result of the use of high-strength steel and reinforced sound insulation.

SUMMARY

With electric vehicle sales bubbling away, when it comes to the ICE (internal combustion engine) alternative, for style, tech and value for money there are few to beat the Kia K4 GT-Line Hatchback.

RATINGS

Looks: 8

Performance: 7

Safety: 7

Thirst: 6

Practicality: 7

Comfort: 6

Tech: 7

Value: 8

AT A GLANCE

MODEL LINE-UP

Kia K4 S 2L CVT $32,090

Kia K4 S CVT with Safety Pack $34,190

Kia K4 Sport CVT $36,690

Kia K4 Sport+ CVT $39,.090

Kia K4 GT-Line 1.6L T-GDI 8sp auto $43,790

Note: These prices do not include government of dealer delivery charges.

Contact your local Kia dealer for drive-away prices.

SPECIFICATIONS (Kia K4 Hatch GT-Line 1.6-litre 4-cyl turbo-petrol, 8sp auto, FWD, Hatch)

STANDARD WARRANTY

Seven years / unlimited kilometres (vehicle)

Seven years / 150,000 kilometres (HEV components)

Roadside assist up to eight years.