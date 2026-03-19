The Solterra is the first fully-electric vehicle from Subaru.

It’s a mid-sized SUV that went on sale here in early 2024.

If it looks familiar that’s because it’s a model-share arrangement with the Toyota bZ4X.

It’s the second such Subaru/Toyota partnership following on from the two-door sports Subaru BRZ and Toyota GR86.

We understand that more will follow with Toyota hybrid powertrains fitted to existing Subaru models.

While Solterra and bZ4X share the same dedicated EV platform (e-TNGA), they are tuned and marketed independently to reflect their respective brands' identities.

Solterra comes in two variants – entry level just named Solterra is priced at $63,990 and Solterra Touring at $69,990 plus on-road costs.

Bad news for early adopters is that these are down by $6000 and $7000 respectively on their original launch prices - clearly to bring them closer to those of the Bx4X.

These MY26 price cuts also came with extra power and torque, greater driving range and tech updates.

Unlike many of its competitors, including the entry-level bZ4X, which come with a single motor, Solterra maintains Subaru’s AWD commitment by having a motor on each axle in both models.

Both models come standard with a five-year unlimited kilometre warranty, with a five-year service plan and roadside assist.

The battery is covered for eight years and 160,000 km.

Key service intervals are 12 months or 15,000 km.

Our test vehicle was the Solterra Touring.

STYLING

The 2026 Solterra update comes with a noticeable change at the front with a less aggressive look than its predecessor.

Although it’s still not immediately recognisable as an EV like most others of its ilk, there is a narrow ‘grille’ with a large Subaru badge in the centre.

It’s flanked by triple headlights with built-in daytime running lights.

The profile adopts the SUV/fastback crossover lines that are in fashion at the moment.

The bumpers are painted piano black to almost suggest that there is cladding.

Style overrides substance at the rear with the absence of wipers.

The Touring model gets a full-length powered panoramic sunroof

There’s a choice of six exterior colours in all variants with the Touring adding the option of a black micra two-tone roof in two of the colours.

The base Solterra runs on 18-inch alloy wheels with Touring stepping up to 20-inch.

Both get aerodynamic caps.

INTERIOR

With its ground clearance of 212mm, entry and exit to the Solterra is easy.

There’s also a Safe Exit Assist feature that alerts occupants from opening doors into the path of oncoming traffic or cyclists.

Synthetic leather upholstery is standard in both Solterra variants, with black in the base model and blue in the Touring.

All seats are comfortable and supportive.

There’s eight-way power adjustment for the driver’s seat, a heated leather steering wheel, heated front and outboard rear seats, ambient LED lighting and carpet mats.

Additionally, there are shortcut buttons on the driver's side of the screen, as well as smart key entry, push-button start, all-auto power windows, 12V/120W outlet and both USB-A and USB-C ports (two each front and rear).

Unusually, there is no glovebox, although we found the owners handbook in the storage area beneath the floating centre console.

Front and outboard rear seats are all heated.

Below the large central touchscreen there are rotary dials and knobs for audio volume and separate buttons for the dual-zone climate-control system’s temperature, fan and air-flow settings.

The rear window is wide but thin.

To improve visibility, there is a choice between a conventional mirror and a digital alternative.

The image in the latter is wide, sharp and easy to focus on, unlike some on the market that distort a magnified image.

Boot space is 421 litres in the base model and 410 litres in the Touring, expanding to around 1050 litres with the rear seatbacks folded.

Both variants get a powered tailgate.

Under the flat boot floor there’s a storage area for the charging equipment – but no spare wheel, which is a surprise for a brand that prides itself on moderate off-road qualities.

POWERTRAIN

Solterra is powered by twin permanent magnet synchronous motors.

Using a 74.7 kWh lithium-ion battery pack the front motor generates 167 kW and 268 Nm, with the rear one adding 88 kW and 169 Nm for combined output of 252 kW and 438 Nm.

Battery charging comes via AC or DC.

With a 150kW DC charger, 10-80 percent will take approximately 30 minutes.

A single phase 11kW AC charger will get from zero to 100 per cent in about seven and a half hours.

INFOTAINMENT

Both Solterra models come with a 14.0-inch central infotainment touchscreen (up from the previous 12.3-inch) with split-screen capacity, satellite navigation with intelligent EV route planning, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity and Bluetooth voice control.

The entry level Solterra comes with a six-speaker audio unit while the Touring steps up to a premium 10-speaker Harman Kardon system with a subwoofer and amplifier.

A very sensible feature is the seven-inch digital cluster that’s located on top of the dash directly in front of the driver and at a level that almost makes it as visible as a windscreen head-up display.

We loved the large, square-shaped and padded steering wheel although it does seem to divide opinion.

It contains a number of push-button controls and brake-regeneration paddles on the side.

SAFETY

Solterra was tested by ANCAP in late 2025 and scored the maximum five-star rating.

There are eight airbags including for the driver’s knee and in the front centre.

Other features are packaged within the Subaru Safety Sense system including pre-collision system, emergency steering and braking assist, lane departure warning and lane tracing assist, radar cruise control, road sign assist and speed limiter.

DRIVING

Visibility is excellent to the front and sides although limited to the rear because of the sloping roofline.

However, that is addressed with the inclusion of a rear-mounted camera which provides an uncluttered view that can be toggled and adjusted via a button on the bottom of the mirror.

Gear selection is a bit fiddly, needing the dial on the centre console to be pushed down then turned.

Inevitably in today’s new vehicles, there is a range of driver assistance features, most of which are set and can be adjusted through the touchscreen.

They are nowhere near as distracting in Solterra as in other cars, especially those from China.

A tight turning circle and responsive steering make for comfortable city driving.

It’s an EV so sharp acceleration is a given but the twin-motors raise that to a new level.

Indeed, it has been timed at around 4.7 seconds for the zero to 100 km/h sprint, making it the fastest production Subaru ever tested.

That’s faster than its iconic WRX.

The ride is generally quiet and smooth although the 20-inch wheels and lower profile tyres in the Touring does add some rigidity.

The brake-regeneration system has four levels including the option of one-pedal driving.

There are three drive modes: Normal, Power and Eco, with a range of power bands and energy efficiency.

As is likely to be the case with most owners we spent the majority of our test in Eco mode.

SUMMARY

It’s almost unheard of for a new vehicle to get such a range of enhancement so soon after its original release.

But that’s what happened with the Solterra between March 2024 and October 2025.

Starting with the significant price cuts the MY26 Solterra gets new styling, increased power, extra driving range, faster charging and a tech upgrade.

While the same upgrades have been made to the NY26 Toyota bZ4X, the comparative pricing between the two rivals is now closer than before.

So, well worth potential buyers doing a comparison test.

RATINGS

Looks: 8/10

Performance: 7/10

Safety: 8.5/10

Thirst: 7/10

Practicality: 7/10

Comfort: 8/10

Tech: 8/10

Value: 7/10

AT A GLANCE

MODEL LINE-UP

Subaru Solterra AWD $63,990

Subaru Solterra AWD Touring $69,990

Note: these prices do not include government of dealer delivery charges. Contact your Subaru local dealer for drive-away prices.

STANDARD WARRANTY

Five years/unlimited kilometres

Battery eight years/160,000 kilometres