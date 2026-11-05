Launched in 2022 and dropped in down under two years later, the Kia EV6 set a trend as an edgy non-fossil-fuelled star.

Now, after a four-year run, the Korean maker has given the model a facelift.

Not a kilometre too soon, it appears, with rivals, especially from China, snapping at its heels.

An enhanced vehicle inside and out, the new EV6 further advances comfort and technology, all four grades keeping in step with Kia’s other EVs for $70 of ‘loose change’.

All variants debut Kia Connect and Over-The-Air updates.

Across the range, the EV picks up more kilometres thanks to a larger battery of 84kWh, up from 77.4kWh of the outgoing models.

The entry-level Air grade, with rear-wheel drive, offers up to 582km from a single electric motor.

The GT-Line, also with a rear-wheel drive single unit, can clock up 560km while all-wheel drive GT-Line and GT variants, with two motors, chip in with 522km and 450km, respectively.

Prices start at $72,660, plus on-road costs for the Air rear-wheel drive.

The GT-Line RWD (the test vehicle) is $79,660, the GT-Line dual motor AWD $87,660 and the flagship GT dual motor AWD $99,660.

The EV6 is covered by Kia’s seven year/unlimited kilometre warranty and has a battery warranty of seven years or 150,000 kilometres, whichever comes first.

STYLING

The latest in looks have nudged the EV6 back up to where it was at birth.

Kia’s Star Map brand lighting sees to that with new high-tech headlamps and daytime running lights giving the EV6 a wider, more dynamic character.

The front bumper possesses sharper angles, complemented by bold lines on the bonnet flowing to the air intake, adding contrast and depth up front.

Moving to the rear, 3D tail-lights ‘speak’ the Star Map language, while the wide bumper wing visually connects with the front of the vehicle.

New snazzy wheel designs in 19 to 21-inch sizes, depending on trim level, have been wheeled out with the aim of underscoring the EV6’s striking appearance.

INTERIOR

Inside, the cabin copies the EV6 horizontal design theme, enhancing a wide-open feeling.

This brings into play a driver-focused standard twin 12.3-inch instrument display, which takes in the infotainment centre screen in a clear and precise manner.

Taking a lead from the award-winning EV9, the new EV6 features a new steering wheel design across the board and an upgraded centre console with a sleek finish and Kia’s Fingerprint Recognition in top-trim GT-Line and GT.

Cargo carrying space opens at 480 litres with all seats in use and expands to 1250 litres with seat backs folded.

There is also a bonus 52 litres of ‘frunk’ (front trunk) under the bonnet.

INFOTAINMENT

A new system features upgraded software with advanced graphics, plus the introduction of wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto across all models.

The EV6 now incorporates Kia Connect, which provides customer connectivity for safety and convenience.

The addition of Over-The-Air (OTA) software updates the customer with wireless technology the source of the latest in vehicle functions.

The GT-Line also takes a 14-speaker Meridian audio system.

ENGINES / TRANSMISSIONS

Heart of the new EV6 powerplant is a larger 84kWh high voltage battery pack, up from 77.4kWh.

The Kia EV6 GT-Line test vehicle feeds this into a rear-mounted permanent magnet synchronous motor.

Maximum power of 168kW and torque of 350Nm is put to ground through a single-speed automatic transmission to the rear wheels.

The maker claims average fuel economy of 15.5kWh per 100 kilometres.

The EV6 on test ranged from 13 to 15-plus under varied driving conditions.

SAFETY

With a top five-star ANCAP rating, multiple crash tests demonstrated strong occupant protection in the MY6 range.

The EV6 includes a robust set of driver-assistance technologies, including forward collision avoidance assist, lane keeping assist, blind-spot collision warning, plus high-beam assist and curve-adaptive lighting.

Passive safety includes frontal, side, and curtain airbags strategically placed to maximize protection during collisions, while the passenger cell is reinforced with high-strength steel to absorb and distribute impact forces.

Advanced seatbelt designs with pre-tensioners and load limiters help reduce injury risk.

DRIVING

While the GT-Line offers spirited acceleration off the mark, it is designed more for comfort than extreme handling, making it ideal for daily commuting and longer trips.

Driver visibility is limited by bulky B- and C-pillars, skinny rear windows and a middle-seat headrest.

One-pedal regenerative braking is smooth and easily wound up and down via steering wheel-mounted paddles.

Ride and handling of the GT model has been the subject of detailed attention globally, with stiffer rear sway bars and softer front springs.

Australian engineers paid particular note to retune suspension and steering of the flagship.

The result is improved ride and handling in all five drive modes - Normal, Eco, Sport, Snow, and mydrive - with increased feel and grip all round.

Improved rough road and driving limit confidence go hand in glove with steering feedback, with natural feel, improved cornering accuracy and effort build-up.

SUMMARY

The Kia EV6 has more South Korean substance than its cheaper Chinese rivals, with its GT-Line rear-wheel drive model leading the way.

Cannot say fairer than that.

RATINGS

Looks: 8

Performance: 7

Safety: 7

Thirst: 7

Practicality: 7

Comfort: 6

Tech: 8

Value: 7

AT A GLANCE

MODEL LINE-UP

Kia EV6 Air RWD: $72,590

Kia EV6 GT AWD: $99,590

Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD: $87,590

Kia EV6 GT-Line RWD: $79,590

Note: These prices do not include government of dealer delivery charges.

Contact your Kia local dealer for drive-away prices.

SPECIFICATIONS

Kia EV6 GT-Line,1sp auto, RWD sedan

STANDARD WARRANTY

Seven years / unlimited kilometres