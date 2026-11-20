Some Rowan Street residents were shortly evacuated from their homes and peak-hour Wangaratta traffic was diverted following a sparking powerline on Thursday afternoon. A Fire Rescue Victoria spokesperson said firefighters responded to the incident near the Green Street roundabout at 4:05pm after a Triple Zero caller reported a sparking powerline. They said firefighters saw the sparking line going into a property and AusNet was called to the scene. “As a precaution, traffic in both directions was stopped, some residents were evacuated and Victoria Police was also called to the scene,” they said. The incident was deemed under control at 4:24pm, with AusNet crews remaining on site throughout Thursday night.