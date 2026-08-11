Two decades after her tragic death in the line of duty, Wangaratta police and community members will gather this Sunday to honour the enduring legacy of Senior Constable Ann Brimblecombe.

Affectionately known across the region as ‘Senior Ann’, the dedicated officer passed away aged 49 on 16 August 2006, when her vehicle left the Omeo Highway near Eskdale while she was travelling to deliver a bicycle safety session in Mitta Mitta.

Sen Const Brimblecombe served the Wangaratta community for 11 years as part of a distinguished 27-year career with Victoria Police, becoming a household name through her tireless road safety work in local schools.

Her profound impact on child safety inspired a lasting physical legacy in Wangaratta and the region.

Following her passing, the Blue Ribbon Foundation’s North East Branch dedicated funding to Northeast Health Wangaratta to assist in redevelopment of the hospital’s paediatric unit to ensure better care for children.

With support from the local community, the funding also included several new general and specialised treatment rooms and secured electronic entry doors to the children’s area of the ED.

This unit was dedicated as a Police Memorial to Senior Ann, with the plaque for the paediatric unit was officially dedicated at Batchelor's Green in 2012 before being placed in the hospital.

For years following her death, local schools also held an annual road safety competition in her honour.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Vogels of Wangaratta police said Senior Ann’s loss was still felt today by those who were close to her.

“Ann was a dedicated and respected community member and policewoman,” he said.

“We will honour Ann’s service and ultimate sacrifice to the people of Victoria and her dedicated service with Victoria Police.”

The memorial service will be held at the Wangaratta Police Station foyer for 11am on Sunday 16 August for local police and community members who knew Senior Ann.