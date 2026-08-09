Wangaratta maintained top billing on the ladder at the Wangaratta Showgrounds on Saturday, blasting Corowa-Rutherglen off the park by 89 points.

After an evenly contested opening term, which the Magpies won by seven points, the home side started to surge, kicking eight goals in a row to stretch the lead to 44 points by the half.

Corowa had little answer for the rampaging ‘Pies, who kicked goal after goal and were impressive across the back line.

As the final siren sounded, the Magpies were home 19.19 (133) to 6.8 (44).

Wangaratta coach Jason Heatley said it was a good box to tick over an up-and-coming side.

“It’s just about banking the wins at this time of year,” he said.

“Corowa had a pretty good side on paper on Saturday, we knew they’d be dangerous, and they were really competitive early.

“Once we got into the flow of the game, I thought we were in control of the game and got the result.

“We set up better behind the footy, I thought our back line was outstanding, and we got on top around the footy, and repeat entries put any side under pressure.

“We’re more about how we want to play and our style, shape and system.

“The scoreboard impact is really important, and you’re right, we left a few out there, guys understand that and I’m sure they’ll get to work.”

Aiden Tilly and Jack Mapleson were on fire, while Matt Hedin booted three goals.

James McClounan continued his fine form in front of goal with four goals, taking his total to 18 from the last five matches.

Elsewhere, Wangaratta Rovers were back to their best in a dominant performance over Wodonga Raiders, 19.12 (126) to 2.5 (17).

After back-to-back losses, the two-time premiers were eager to prove they still have what it takes.

The first term at Biralee Park was a contested affair, with the Rovers narrowly up by two points at the quarter time.

However, the Rovers’ class would shine through, kicking 18 of the next 19 goals to run away with it.

Will Christie was outstanding up forward, kicking nine goals for the match in a best on ground performance, while Charlie Thompson, Mitchell Hardie and Justin Lewis were strong.

The Rovers sit a game behind the ladder-leading Magpies with two rounds remaining.