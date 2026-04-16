A $3 million grant from the state government will help deliver new changerooms and amenities for the Wangaratta Netball Association, with work expected to commence in August.

While the $3 million pledge made prior to the 2022 state election was originally thought to be for reconfiguration and resurfacing of the WNA's Barr Reserve courts, association president Rebecca Weir said it would cover changerooms, toilets, a control room, committee room, canteen and storage space.

With the use of the Community Support Fund grant, the existing netball pavilion at the Barr Reserve will be demolished, and the new facilities located within the Wangaratta Sport and Aquatic Centre structure, facing the netball courts.

Both the Wangaratta Netball Association and the Rural City of Wangaratta will continue to advocate for additional funding from state and federal governments to support future upgrades to the courts, which are estimated to cost at least $5 million.

"These new facilities will put us in a really good position to apply for funding for court redevelopment," Ms Weir said.

The new facilities are expected to improve the netball experience for players, officials, volunteers and visitors, while supporting the continued growth of the sport in the region.

"These new changerooms will make a real difference for our players and volunteers, and we look forward to continuing to work with council as the project progresses," Ms Weir said.

"Through the amenities upgrade, we will have more male toilets, which could mean an increase in male participation, and will also have modern facilities with appropriate changerooms and showers, and an improved canteen functionality.

"We don't currently offer an all-abilities program, but the addition of disabled toilets could provide scope for that."

Dock 4 Architects have been engaged to complete the detailed design for the new facilities, and are currently incorporating feedback from key stakeholders.

Rural City of Wangaratta Mayor Irene Grant said: "Netball is one of our most popular sports, and these new facilities will provide a welcoming, accessible and high-quality environment for everyone involved."

The Barr Reserve netball complex currently features 15 courts, where the WNA runs programs between February and December, with a mix of Wednesday, Saturday and representative competitions.

Ovens & King and Ovens & Murray netball teams also utilise the facilities for training.

The complex is perhaps most widely-known for its winter Saturday morning competition, for which 36 teams are registered in 2026.

Along with the Friday night NetSetGo and under 11 modified competitions, the Saturday morning competition is due to commence in the first week of May.

This Sunday from 8.30am, the association will host a representative tournament, which will draw 700 players across 71 teams, representing 16 clubs and associations, along with an expected 1500 spectators.

Players involved in the representative program are vying for places in the association championships due to take place in Albury on 24 May.

"This is part of providing an opportunity for players to be talent-identified," Ms Weir said.

"We have had some success with that, with a number of players involved in the talent academy, and players like Milly O'Kane and Holly McCarthy who have made state teams."

The WNA will host a community information session in May, giving members the opportunity to learn more about the amenities upgrade and upcoming timelines.