This Sunday, Wangaratta FC’s sides return to their home ground for a series of thrilling clashes, highlighted by the senior men’s and division two women’s matches with Boomers.

For the men, it’s their first home game in some time, having spent the last three weeks on the road.

They currently sit fifth on the ladder, just two points ahead of Boomers, meaning this weekend’s showdown could have genuine impact on finals calculations.

Winless from their last two starts, men’s coach Vitaly Leschen said it was time to bank the win.

“It’s a big game, first one at home for a month,”

“We need to build the momentum again and get a result.

“It looks like it will be a good game, with Boomers having strengthened since we last played them.”

The Devils will welcome back Raul Pahina (injury) and Lorenzo Cecchini (red card), while Stoycho Ivanov is still a few weeks away.

The senior men’s match commences at South Wangaratta from 3pm on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Lady Devils will look to continue their unbeaten run through season 2026 when they take on the mid-tier Boomers.

Boomers haven’t taken the full allotment of points on offer in a month, but will present a challenge to the Lady Devils, who have needed to call on the depths of their list in recent weeks.

Women’s coach Kristy Mellor said they were eager to return to play, having just run out three matches in the last five weeks, due to byes.

“The team is looking forward to playing Boomers on Sunday,” Mellor said.

“We have had a bit of time off over the past few weeks, so the girls are looking forward to a strong match up and a chance to go head-to-head with a strong side.

“We have had a great year so far but unfortunately with high-level matches there is always the risk of injuries.

“We are looking at playing up some under 16 girls and some new players to strengthen our numbers.

“With new players come renewed energy and enthusiasm.

“Looking forward to getting the girls out on the pitch, consolidating some player positions and working on our positioning and support in numbers when off the ball.”

The Lady Devils’ match with Boomers is set for a 9.30am kick-off at South Wangaratta.