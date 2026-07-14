A $5 billion pledge to repair and rebuild the state's road network by the Victorian opposition has been welcomed by Wangaratta council and the state's peak farming advocacy group.

Liberal leader Jess Wilson and Nationals leader Danny O'Brien announced the election promise this week under their policy that will boost current funding by 25 per cent and eliminate one million potholes.

Under the plan, Better Roads Victoria will be established as a standalone division within the Department of Transport and Planning, rebuilding the technical and engineering expertise the opposition said was lost when the Allan Labor government abandoned VicRoads and axed Regional Roads Victoria.

The pledge would also boost roadside maintenance such as grass slashing, graffiti removal and drain clearance; and lift departmental and contractor accountability through a review of construction standards and maintenance contracts.

Wangaratta Mayor Irene Grant said the condition of state-managed roads remains one of the most consistent concerns raised by residents and businesses throughout the municipality.

"Our community has made it clear that the condition of state-managed roads remains a major concern, with 15 of our most complained-about roads managed by the Department of Transport and Planning,” she said.

Chief executive officer Matt Nelson said the announcement aligned with priorities the rural city and RCV had been advocating for.

"Regional roads are critical economic infrastructure - they improve safety, support freight and agriculture, connect businesses to markets, and help visitors access our region," he said.

Council said it will continue engaging with political parties ahead of the Victorian election to advocate for infrastructure investment across the region.

The Victorian Farmers Federation (VFF) welcomed the promised boost, but has since called for an extra 50pc in funding on current levels.

VFF president Ryan Milgate said any commitment to increase funding for road maintenance and rebuilding is sorely needed and very welcome.

"In April, the VFF joined with six regional advocacy organisations representing local government, freight, transport and regional communities to call for an additional $2 billion over four years for Victoria's roads,"

"That represented around a 50pc uplift on current funding levels and reflected the scale of the challenge before us."

Mr O’Brien said addressing the crisis in the state’s roads would be a top priority for a Liberals and Nationals government.

“Our roads have become goat tracks while Labor has overseen more than $40 billion in major project cost blowouts,” he said.

“The plan forms part of the Liberals and Nationals’ broader commitment to regional Victoria through the Fair Share Guarantee, which will see 25 per cent of the state’s infrastructure spending directed to our regions.”