The case of Oxley Primary School’s missing time capsule has been solved by some former students, a digger and memories of childhood.

After being buried on the school grounds back in 1999 at the school’s 125th anniversary, the school aimed to dig up the capsule at its milestone 150th anniversary celebration in November of 2024, however they were unable to locate it despite their best efforts.

Principal Tim Seal said at the time they searched high and low to uncover the buried treasure, following leads and appealing to local media.

“We had a major celebration, which was quite a successful event, but no one knew where it was,” he said.

“We prodded and probed the school everywhere but didn’t have any luck.

“We event went on ABC radio three times.”

Daniel Boyle, James (Joey) Perkins and Daniel Hester recently uncovered the buried capsule after stopping past with a digger on their way home from a civil construction job.

Daniel, who was a student when they buried the capsule 27 years ago, said at the time he was unaware they couldn’t find the capsule but after some recent conversations with his former grade 6 teacher and some other students about it, he contacted Meg Amery a current teacher at the school.

When Meg informed Daniel the school had lost hope in finding it, he asked if he could bring his excavator in and have a go at finding it over the school holiday break.

Confident he knew where to look, it only took them five minutes to find it.

Daniel said he remembers clearly where it was buried.

“When you’re in Primary school you don’t have a lot else going on in your life so this was a major event, and I can picture where the dirt was left back filled in over 25 years ago now,” he said.

Not living in Oxley anymore, he didn’t know they were looking for it two years go but Daniel said he still has a connection to the school and the community.

“I think we all have a connection to our primary school, and it’s great to be able to help out where you can," he said.

“I don’t live there anymore but Oxley still feels like home and I’m glad I’ve been able to help find it.

"I’d hate to look back and know that I had an idea where it was and it never be found or be dug up in another 50 years when none of us can remember it.

“It’s great for all of us who were around back then to reflect on our time there."

Tim said there was a lot of excitement in the community when word got around they had uncovered the time capsule.

“There has become quite a narrative around the capsule because we couldn’t find it, it’s created a fair bit or excitement and possibly a bit of humour," he said.

The time capsule will be opened at a celebration in late August in conjunction with the opening of the playground.

Details will be announced closer to the date, Tim said to keep an eye out for updates.

“We hope to get as many past students and teachers to the event as we can,” he said.