Making the most of the June long weekend, nine Scouts from 1st Yarrunga Scout Group headed to Canberra to immerse themselves in all our nation’s capital has to offer.

They based themselves at the Mt Mugga Scout Group hall, then for the first of three jam-packed days, they visited Parliament House and learnt all about our democracy.

Then it was off to the Museum of Australian Democracy at Old Parliament House, the National Arboretum, and the fun of Glow in the Dark Mini Golf.

Day two saw the Scouts take in the Canberra highlights of a driving tour of the International Embassies, the National Museum, the National Film and Sound Archive, and a thought-provoking tour of the National War Memorial.

The Scouts then spent the third day of their adventure exploring Questacon before heading back home.

“Our Scouts impressed us with the amount of respect they showed for the places we visited," Scout leader Heather Lambert (Wattle) said

“They asked insightful questions and all learned something new, be it at Parliament House or Questacon; it was a pleasure to organise this adventure for them,” said Scouts leader Josh Glendenning (Rocket).

1st Yarrunga Scout Group is currently looking for more volunteer assistant leaders to support the recent growth of the group.

If you're interested in joining the adventure, you can go to https://scoutsvictoria.com.au/location/1ST-YARRUNGA/ and follow them on Facebook at ‘1st Yarrunga Scout Group’ to see all of their adventures.