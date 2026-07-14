Allan Browne and Steve McNamara are taking on the honour of getting behind the wheel of the iconic Holden Commodore VX wagon as they gear up for the spring Shitbox Rally.

The Bushies 3 leaves on 12 August for a seven-day trip from Adelaide to Darwin, raising funds for the Cancer Council.

Stephen Tappe ‘Tappy’ and Mal Robinson have been spearheading the local campaign scene for the Shitbox Rally over the past two years, but will be cheering on from the sidelines this year after Tappy fell ill.

For the first timers, slight apprehension is understandable.

But it's certainly no match against their determination to make the original duo proud.

"You've got to sleep pretty rough... but it'll be fun," Allan said.

“[Tappy and Mal] have done exceptionally well, raising some $20,000 over their run.

“We are hoping to raise as much money for the cause as possible."

Like many Aussies, cancer has affected the lives of family members of Allan and Steve, and for Steve, the cause is especially personal.

“I’m a cancer survivor myself, so it does hit close to home,” Steve said.

“According to the doctors... I shouldn’t be here now.

“So anything I can do, I’ll bloody do it.”

Allan and Steve said the support from the community has been palpable, having smashed through $9795 of their $10,000 donation target.

“Local businesses have been extremely generous.”

The conspicuous red Holden Commodore VX station wagon will continue its reign in the Shitbox Rally, embellishments and all.

“The car’s got a Ned Kelly theme,” Allan said.

“We have big Ned Kelly helmets that we wear, they were both tied up with the bushrangers.”

“How they played it last time was they went into a hotel, hold them up with the helmets on, board pistols and say, ‘Right, you’ve got to give us a donation… Or give us a beer’.”

In the lead up to the rally, they've been heavily involved with local businesses to set up raffles and charity events.

Show your support by visiting spring2026.shitboxrally.com.au/bushies-3, or following the QR code attached.