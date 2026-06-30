From the dying art of handwritten letters, to Christmas pressies for your long-distance relatives, to the latest gadget from an online retail giant, Australia's delivery services have never been busier.

The latest Australia Post eCommerce report found consumers are spending more on online shopping than ever, with a record $82.6 billion spent on its services in 2025, 13.9 per cent up from the previous year.

If you’ve ever had something delivered, chances are it was processed and distributed through the region's central delivery hub, Wangaratta Delivery Centre.

About 450,000 parcels were delivered year-on-year according to centre manager Chris Colin.

It's just one part of the "massive lift" in supply and demand in delivery services he has seen unfold over a decade of working across departments at the company.

“When we first started nine to 10 years ago, all the operations were just in the one shed,” he said.

“We were able to perform all the operations…. mail was a lot smaller.

“Parcels got bigger and bigger and therefore we had to expand our operations to the point where now we have the whole site.

“That part is mind blowing because I remember sorting the parcels in the [one] back shed and that was enough."

Amid a major economical shift, there is one area that remains untouched after all these years.

“We have strong ties to the community,” Chris said.

“When I was a postie, I loved being able to see my regular customers and have a chat, say hello.

"Sometimes, we might be the only person they see for the day.”

Servicing on such a large scale and working to increasing demands, Chris champions the hard work ethic on display from their 14 team members, propelling a process which takes immense team effort.

Delivery trucks pool into the site and mail and parcels are unloaded into their respective areas – the parcel shed, the roadside delivery shed or the interchange section (for packages travelling up to the Alpine areas).

Team members come in and sort items according to their locality before delivery staff come in and take articles they will deliver that day.

“It’s a real team effort,” Chris said.

“I have a gentleman that comes in throughout the day [who] processes articles and mail.

“One of the things he prides himself on is he makes sure when a van comes out, he goes out to assist [the driver].

“It’s probably one of the benefits of not being a larger site… we do have that true team aspect.

"But the credit truly goes to my frontline team members, my parcel delivery, my roadside drivers, my posties and my interest aid services."

Chris said last year was the centre's busiest period on record, with employees working overtime to meet quality customer standards.

"We actually had posties coming in on Saturdays to help alleviate some volumes," Chris recalled.

Over time, one of the most important elements of the job - transport - was overhauled to commit to sustainable practice.

“We now have the electric motorcycle… [and] the electric push bikes,” Chris said.

“We’re steering away from the [original petrol bike].”

Australia Post's latest statistics are just a snapshot into the future of this field, with Chris adding Wangaratta Delivery Centre is in a particularly “unique position” given their scope.

“As a town grows and volumes grow, we’re forever reviewing our operations,” Chris said.

“We also now have 24/7 parcel lockers… provid[ing] a service to the customer so they can always get their parcel.

“We have seen a significant growth from merchants in the area with a lot of new businesses coming online and using Australia Post to send their product.

“Which is great for them and great for us.”