Wangaratta-based Ostinato community choir will take centre stage to perform its latest concert ‘Visiting’ at Oxley Shire Hall on Sunday 21 June at 2pm.

Under the direction of musical director Ruth Hill-Noble (who has been with the choir since its formation more than 21 years ago), the performance promises a lively and imaginative program built around songs that all reference places from across the globe.

“We are visiting places all around the world,” Ruth said.

The journey begins in the United Kingdom, with stops including Ascot, Yorkshire and Scarborough, before moving through Wales and Ireland and back to London.

From there, the repertoire broadens into Europe and beyond, with pieces including the ‘Chorus of the Hebrew Slaves’ and a Ukrainian prayer.

The choir then crosses the Atlantic to the United States with ‘Beautiful Ohio’ before returning home to Australia for a strong local segment.

Local flavour is a highlight of the program, including a performance of the Wangaratta Choo Choo, a playful adaptation of the well-known Chattanooga Choo Choo, with lyrics written specifically for the city by Wangaratta’s Jim McKean.

The concert also features Australian compositions including a work by acclaimed Indigenous composer Deborah Cheetham, as well as a song about the Murray River.

In a whimsical finale, the musical journey extends beyond Earth to the moon.

As an added bonus, audiences can also look forward to a traditional afternoon tea following the performance.

Tickets are $20 for adults, with children under 16 admitted for a gold coin donation at the door.

Bookings can be made via TryBooking.

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What's On In Brief

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Avian Park Community Market

The Avian Park Community Market is on this Sunday at Avian Park, on Newman Street in Wangaratta, from 9am until 1pm with a wide range of stalls to browse with new and used items, plants, fruit and veg and more, with refreshments available.

For more information visit the market's Facebook page 'Avian Park Community Market Wangaratta' or to book a stall call Sheree on 0401 665 886.

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Affording Truth exhibition

Exhibition 'Affording Truth' explores how people perceive and navigate truth in an era of global uncertainty, using the framework of affordances - the qualities of objects or environments that suggest or enable particular actions and interactions.

The exhibition presents new and existing work by 14 artists from across the country in Art Gallery 1 of the Wangaratta Art Gallery until 21 June.

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Thirty x Thirty exhibition

Art Gallery on Ovens' fourth annual Thirty x Thirty exhibition is running until 22 June at Shop 4, 103 Murphy Street, Wangaratta.

The exhibition features small format artworks, each measuring 30 x 30 cm, created by regional artists working across a wide range of styles and mediums.

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Repair Café at the Sunday market

The Wang Repair Café will be at Avian Park Community Market on Sunday 21 June from 9am to 1pm.

Volunteers will be on hand to repair broken items including toys, sports gear, tools, household goods and more, to help keep them out of landfill.

They have been supporting the community in repairing broken stuff for almost nine years and are proud to keep hundreds of items out of landfill.

They sharpen garden tools and knives, repair some electronic items, and great with the glue.

Textiles needing repair?

Bring it along and they will take a look.

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