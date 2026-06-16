Police are investigating a fatal single vehicle crash in Tatong on Saturday afternoon.

A Victoria Police spokesperson said emergency services responded to reports of a car leaving the road along Tatong-Tolmie Road about 4.50pm.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, who is yet to be formally identified, died at the scene.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash, has footage, or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit an online confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.