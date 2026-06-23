The 2026 Victorian Agricultural Shows (VAS) Convention held in Wangaratta on the weekend was testament to the dedication and passion of the 49 statewide show societies represented and proof that there is plenty of enthusiasm for the local “ag show”.

There were 112 delegates in attendance from Friday 19 to Sunday 21 June with many travelling long distances from the Wimmera and Gippsland.

The Saturday night dinner, a highlight with the various VAS awards announced including the Junior Ambassador state final, attracted 170 people.

Usually, individual show societies offer to host but this year the VAS North Eastern Group comprising Wangaratta, Benalla, Myrtleford, Rutherglen and Yarrawonga shows worked hard to organise what was a seamless and successful weekend.

Delegates were invited to a welcome function on the Friday night at the Vine Hotel in North Wangaratta.

They were greeted by the hosts including the group’s president and Wangaratta Show secretary Charmane Bennett who was so appreciative of her team, and the support of various sponsors.

Rural City of Wangaratta Mayor Cr Irene Grant welcomed visitors to the district in a show of council's support for the event.

It was the first time in more than 10 years that the convention had been held in the North East with Bendigo hosting in 2025.

The rest of the weekend’s activities were held at the Quality Hotel Wangaratta Gateway, an ideal venue for a winter event.

On Saturday, delegates could choose from various workshops which provided updates on WorkSafe regulations, insurance considerations, and a presentation from Royal Melbourne Show representative Martin Garoni.

A new addition this year was the Think Tank Brainstorming session with lots of innovative ideas thrown around including drawcard attractions and increased youth involvement.

For first time visitors to the North East region the Saturday afternoon bus tours gave delegates the chance to visit Milawa Cheese Company or the Ned Kelly Discovery Hub at Glenrowan.

The dinner guest speaker was Ned Kelly historian Adrian Younger, sixth generation North East Victorian, born and raised in Greta.

He provided many absorbing and insightful aspects behind the Kelly story that were not so well known.

Always keenly contested is the Junior Ambassador with many families and friends on hand to support them.

The difficult task of judging the six state finalists in what was described as a “close competition” was conducted by Cr Grant, Ovens Valley MP Tim McCurdy and the 2025 VAS Rural Ambassador Harry Lloyd from Kyabram.

The 2026 Junior Ambassador title was awarded to Max Henderson-Drife, from the Clunes Show, representing the Midlands Group.

His show association began when he was mentored to run the cattle section and has enabled him to later mentor other young people.

“A focus on youth activities is definitely an area we could improve for the younger demographic as well as keeping an agricultural focus," he said.

“A greater rural ag experience to a wider audience will inspire future generations.”

Runner up was Eleanor Graafsma for the Warragul show society and the Central and South Gippsland Group who spoke about encouraging more attendees, especially children at the show in area that is increasingly becoming more urban.

The other finalists were Lucinda Smith from Goroke Show – Wimmera Group, Lincoln Butler for Echuca Moama Show - Northern District Group, Jessica Andrews representing Yea Show - Central & Upper Goulburn Group, and Charlotte Brown for Yarrawonga Show and North Eastern Group.

Sue-Ellen Bunting, representing the Gippsland Group through the Sale Show, won the 2026 state carrot cake final.

In the state final of the carrot and sultana muffins competition Sunbury’s Xavier Reino took out the top prize for the Central & Upper Goulburn Group.

VAS introduced the Show Awards for the first time last year to “recognise excellence in the agricultural sector… and the people whose tireless efforts embody what the agricultural show movement is all about.”

There are four categories with two divided into small, medium, and large sized shows for Best Innovation and Best Marketing Campaign.

First place getters for the innovation awards respectively were Numurkah, Boort and Foster shows.

Marketing campaign awards were taken out by Goroke, Donald and Whittlesea shows respectively.

Winners in the Outstanding Individual Contribution awards were; 39 and under – Emma Klippel from Corryong Show, 40 to 59 – Nicole Nunn for Donald Show, and 60 and over – Marjory Potter from Boort Show.

In the 40-59 years’ category Ms Bennett was recognised for her work with the Wangaratta Show as runner up.

The final one was the People’s Choice with Donald Show in the Wimmera, receiving the most votes out of 10 finalists.

The convention wound up on Sunday morning with the VAS AGM and council meeting.

“I am pleased to report the past year has been very successful show seasons with most shows and field days achieving good attendances and good financial return,” said VAS executive officer Rod Bowles.