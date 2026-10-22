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A student film to challenge the imagination

<p>MAGIC OF CINEMA: A captivating scene featuring student Piper Mathews from the Wangaratta West PS film \\'Beyond the Imagination\\'.</p>\\n
<p>MAGIC OF CINEMA: A captivating scene featuring student Piper Mathews from the Wangaratta West PS film \\'Beyond the Imagination\\'.</p>\\n

MAGIC OF CINEMA: A captivating scene featuring student Piper Mathews from the Wangaratta West PS film 'Beyond the Imagination'.

Wangaratta West PS student film 'Beyond the Imagination' to screen at Wangaratta Cinema
Shane Douthie
October 22, 2026 • 05:00

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