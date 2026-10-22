A student film to challenge the imagination

After a year of creativity, collaboration and thinking outside the box, Wangaratta West Primary School proudly presents 'Beyond the Imagination'; an original, student-made film, shot at the Wangaratta Players Theatre Company's Stage Door Theatre and created especially for the silver screen. The brainchild of Ellen Morabito, Wangaratta West Primary School performing arts teacher and film's director, 'Beyond the Imagination' is a production with student agency at its heart. "From scripting and choreography to animation, prop-making, hair styling, poster design and rehearsals, students have played an incredible role in bringing this imaginative story to life," Ellen said. "Moving beyond the traditional stage production, 'Beyond the Imagination' is a celebration of student creativity, innovation and the power of thinking differently. "With the film’s trailer currently making its way around the community, excitement is building for this very special cinematic experience." The film will be screened at Wangaratta Cinema on 5, 6, 12 and 13 November and will include a red carpet experience for the young film stars. There are 16 screenings to choose from, with four time slots available on each of the four dates. 'Beyond the Imagination' tells the story of three friends, Lyra, Nova, and Sol, as they venture beyond the rigid City of Order into a fantastical realm of light, colour and wonder, guided by the mysterious Aurin. In this magical land, they discover that imagination is more than play. It is a compass, a spark of identity and a way to protect who they truly are. As they explore vibrant landscapes and encounter magical beings, they learn that the city’s predictable order comes at a cost: its citizens have lost their names, their faces and their individuality. Nova, drawn to the safety and certainty of the city, faces a personal struggle, tempted to surrender her spark for quiet comfort. Through friendship, courage and the gentle guidance of the Aurin, Nova realises that living fully means embracing curiosity and wonder. Together, the three friends reclaim their identities, their light and the joy of being themselves while learning that imagination is not a place, but a choice, and that the smallest spark can resist the dullest of worlds. A heartwarming, visually stunning journey for children and families, 'Beyond the Imagination' celebrates identity, creativity and the courage to choose wonder over comfort. A year in the making and a whole lot of imagination on screen — this is one production you won’t want to miss. Get your tickets, which are just $8, through CompassTix now at https://compasstix.com/event/61880514-d521-45fa-abfb-1c8545be811f.