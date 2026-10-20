Thrown in the deep end, McNamara delivers on debut

Former Wangaratta cricketer Paddy McNamara announced himself on the Victorian Premier Cricket first grade stage taking the scalp of a former state cricketer in just his second over on debut. The left-arm seamer opened the bowling for Northcote on Saturday charging headfirst into the wind, a far cry from his days captaining the Rovers United Bruck side in recent years. There was no time to ease into his first-grade career bowling at Ash Chandrasinghe, who has represented Victoria in 13 Sheffield Shield matches. The Casey South Melbourne batter had the better of McNamara in the opening over and showed his class with a big cover drive that hit the Casey Fields rope. But with the first ball of his second over, he pitched one up onto the pads of Chandrasinghe who flicked it in the air to the waiting hands at square leg. While it wasn’t the way McNamara envisioned his first top grade wicket, it mattered little to him and his jubilant teammates who were jumping all over him. “That was a pretty special moment,” McNamara said. “I felt my first over wasn't really that good, I over pitched a few times and got smashed and I got a bit lucky with the Chandrasinghe dismissal. “I kind of got thrown into it against him, but he chipped one up for me which was nice.” After taking two wickets in a solid first outing for Northcote in second grade the week prior, McNamara said he was called up to the firsts after injuries struck the team during the week, bringing him in much earlier than he anticipated. “They're a great bunch of boys, they've been getting around me ever since I've come in,” he said. “It’s a very strong standard and they take it very seriously which is really good. “I got a bit lucky but it was good to get an opportunity early in the season and hopefully I can take it from here moving forward.” The 23-year-old captained Rovers United Bruck to a string of A grade premierships before a highly successful season with Wodonga in the Cricket Albury Wodonga provincial league last year. McNamara had moved to Melbourne following the footy season and Northcote was a natural fit for him, with cousin Reid playing in the under 18s on Sundays and Wangaratta school friend Matt Pearce at the club. A tradition at Northcote is to have the first-grade caps presented by the family of the players and McNamara’s was handed to him by mum and dad, Jane and John, who made the trip down to see him. Northcote batted first and struggled in the two-dayer with early wickets seeing them at 5/24. McNamara came in at 10 and battled hard for his 12 runs until he was dismissed, the last wicket to fall in the innings of 178. The Dragons toiled hard in their 24 overs with the ball, as McNamara pounced again, finding greater comfort and more familiarity with a tail wind after a change of ends. He bowled a textbook left-arm length delivery which was snicked to the keeper, finishing with impressive figures of 2/28 after his nine overs. Of course it wasn’t all smooth sailing on debut, dropping a self-described sitter while recovering from his first wicket-taking over at fine leg. And to rub salt, the ball trickled over the boundary for four. “We put down a couple and they could easily be six-fa but we’ll have to bowl well on Saturday,” McNamara said. Casey will resume play 4/91 on Saturday with Northcote’s new first-grade opening bowler set to play a further role with the ball and help his side defend their low total.