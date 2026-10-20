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Thrown in the deep end, McNamara delivers on debut

<p>NUMBER ONE FANS: John and Jane McNamara presented their son Paddy\\'s debut Victorian Premier League cap for Northcote last Saturday, going on to take two wickets opening the bowling. PHOTO: Northcote Cricket Club</p>\\n
<p>NUMBER ONE FANS: John and Jane McNamara presented their son Paddy\\'s debut Victorian Premier League cap for Northcote last Saturday, going on to take two wickets opening the bowling. PHOTO: Northcote Cricket Club</p>\\n

NUMBER ONE FANS: John and Jane McNamara presented their son Paddy's debut Victorian Premier League cap for Northcote last Saturday, going on to take two wickets opening the bowling. PHOTO: Northcote Cricket Club

The former Rovers United Bruck cricketer claimed a prized scalp in his first-grade debut
Bailey Zimmermann
October 20, 2026 • 01:00

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Wangaratta Chronicle, Friday, 16 October, 2026

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