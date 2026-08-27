A trusted partner in navigating aged care

When care needs change, knowing where to start can feel overwhelming for older people and their families. For many older Australians and their families, managing support services, organising equipment and navigating the aged care system can be complex and time consuming. That's where Care Connect's Care Partners can help make a real difference. Working alongside clients and their families, Care Partners coordinate services, respond to changing needs and help people continue living safely, happily and independently at home. Nicole, a Wangaratta local and care partner at Care Connect, recently supported a local client following a lengthy hospital stay after a fall. Working closely with the family, she helped organise the services, equipment and support needed for a safe return home. "Having someone there to guide you through the process can take an enormous weight off families," Nicole said. "It means they can focus on their loved one, rather than trying to coordinate everything themselves." From arranging allied health services to sourcing specialised equipment and coordinating ongoing support, Care Partners provide a single point of contact for families during what can often be a challenging time. The benefits extend beyond practical support. With the right care in place, clients can continue enjoying the activities that bring meaning and purpose to their lives, whether that's spending time with family, pursuing creative interests or staying connected to their community. For family carers, having expert guidance also provides valuable peace of mind, knowing there is someone they can call when circumstances change or additional support is needed. For more than 30 years, Care Connect has been helping older Australians access personalised care that supports their independence and wellbeing at home. For more information, visit www.careconnect.org.au/home-care-services-wangaratta or call our team on 1800 694 262.