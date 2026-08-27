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Wangaratta police cracking down on shoplifting surge

<p>TAKING A STAND: Sergeant Shaun Hillier of Wangaratta police said officers will be increasing their police presence around stores like Intersport in the Co Store to assist the likes of store manager Leanne Cowell and others who have seen a rise in recent retail crime. PHOTO: Bailey Zimmermann</p>\\n
<p>TAKING A STAND: Sergeant Shaun Hillier of Wangaratta police said officers will be increasing their police presence around stores like Intersport in the Co Store to assist the likes of store manager Leanne Cowell and others who have seen a rise in recent retail crime. PHOTO: Bailey Zimmermann</p>\\n

TAKING A STAND: Sergeant Shaun Hillier of Wangaratta police said officers will be increasing their police presence around stores like Intersport in the Co Store to assist the likes of store manager Leanne Cowell and others who have seen a rise in recent retail crime. PHOTO: Bailey Zimmermann

Wangaratta police have observed a nearly 50 per cent rise in local retail crime incidents
Bailey Zimmermann
August 27, 2026 • 06:00

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