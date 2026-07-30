The matter of a Yarrawonga man facing gun and commercial drug trafficking charges who was allegedly involved in a shootout at his home after a gun was held to his partner’s head, was mentioned at Wangaratta Magistrates Court on Thursday 30 July.

In November 2025 the court heard a covert police operation was conducted over 12 months looking to uncover alleged serious offending related to drug dealing and gun trafficking within Wangaratta and Cobram.

The man was charged with profiting more than $45,000 off the alleged criminal dealings.

The 37-year-old was allegedly involved in a shootout at his Yarrawonga home in Warrick Street on 5 March 2025.

The accused allegedly told an undercover policeman a gun was held to the head of the 37-year-old’s partner outside of his house by a man known to police.

After being overpowered and disarmed, the man allegedly left and returned to the accused's home a short time later with three others and shots were fired.

The 37-year-old is charged with discharging four rounds from a shotgun, with one of the shots allegedly impacting a neighbour's house.

He was arrested with four others, including his partner and two Wangaratta men.

The court heard the man worked in counter-terrorism operations with the army for four years before becoming involved in drug use and a long-standing battle with PTSD.

The matter was adjourned to 24 November for a further committal mention.