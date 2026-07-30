A truck driver has been airlifted to hospital with severe injuries after a B-double crash near Glenrowan overnight.

A Victoria Police spokesperson said a truck lost control and crashed on the Hume Freeway about 1:30am, just before Glenrowan-Moyhu Road.

An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said the man in his 30s was airlifted to the Royal Melbourne Hospital in a critical condition, with upper and lower body injuries.

“A specialist Air Ambulance Victoria helicopter crew, as well as Mobile Intensive Care Ambulance (MICA), and Advanced Life Support (ALS) paramedics assessed and treated the patient at the scene,” they said.

According to VicTraffic, as of 12pm, one lane of both northbound and southbound traffic on the freeway remained closed.

Motorists were urged to drive safely and comply with lane closure and speed reduction.

The police spokesperson said the investigation into the cause of the crash remained ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, with footage or has information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via www.crimestoppersvic.com.au