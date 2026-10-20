Active space boost

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<p>RAPT IN NEW SURROUNDS: Wangaratta District Specialist School students Lara Pearson, Harry White, Chuck Curtis and Lily Whalley show off the new synthetic grass court at the school, funded with the help of an Active Schools grant. PHOTO: Simone Kerwin </p>\\n
<p>RAPT IN NEW SURROUNDS: Wangaratta District Specialist School students Lara Pearson, Harry White, Chuck Curtis and Lily Whalley show off the new synthetic grass court at the school, funded with the help of an Active Schools grant. PHOTO: Simone Kerwin </p>\\n

RAPT IN NEW SURROUNDS: Wangaratta District Specialist School students Lara Pearson, Harry White, Chuck Curtis and Lily Whalley show off the new synthetic grass court at the school, funded with the help of an Active Schools grant. PHOTO: Simone Kerwin

Wangaratta District Specialist School students benefit from Active Schools grant.
Simone Kerwin
October 20, 2026 • 05:00

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Wangaratta Chronicle, Friday, 16 October, 2026

Wangaratta Chronicle, Friday, 16 October, 2026
Wangaratta Chronicle, Friday, 16 October, 2026