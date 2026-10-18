Wounded ‘Pies take Tigers to the final over

Undermanned and battling in-game injuries, Wangaratta's A grade side have taken plenty of positives after taking Ovens Valley to the brink in a two-wicket loss at Myrtleford. The match at RC McNamara Reserve went down to the final over with scores tied, but Tigers’ lower order bat Ethan White capped off a clutch 25* with the winning single and five balls to spare. Magpies captain Cooper Matheson said he was incredibly proud of his team’s effort, having been forced to make four changes to his round one team. “We had our backs against the wall this week, we had few boys out there who hadn’t played cricket in a few years and for what we had on the field, we definitely showed a lot of heart and ticker,” he said. “I think the first month is always hard to keep numbers after footy, but we'll keep competing.” Jimmy Thewlis, Rhys Grant and Jarryd Wallace were all unavailable for Wangaratta, while they also wait for the return of their opening bowler Chris Clement. DOWN LOW: Matt Prestianni worked hard with the ball for Wangaratta finishing with 2/35. Short on bowlers, Wangaratta elected to bat first and just like last week, Matheson got going and gave his team a chance early. The left-hander was all-class on his way to a second straight half-century to open the new season, hitting six boundaries. He went back to a full one from wicket-taking spinner Chris Egan and had his stumps castled on 52. Chris Oates came in at 3/82, playing in his first A grade game since the summer of 2023/24 having traded the bat for the golf clubs. The talented batter looked like he hadn’t lost it despite a nervy moment early, but a calf strain on about 10 threatened his afternoon. Due to the injury happening in-game, Wangaratta were allowed a runner for Oates who adapted quickly. His unbeaten 59, which included a 44-run partnership with Cal Honey (34 off 55 balls), achored the middle order and gave Wangaratta something to defend at 7/180. MIDDLE ORDER RUNS: Cal Honey made a strong contribution with the bat with 34. Matheson was full of praise for Oates’ gritty innings and Honey’s timely contribution with the bat. “I think it might be easier batting when you don't need to run or anything,” he laughed. “Hopefully he [Oates] can get his body right and be back in two weeks or so, I was saying the other week we are probably one bat short, and I think he could be it. “Cal's going to get a good opportunity this year and we spoke a bit about the role he's going to play, he's keen to learn and adapt more as a cricketer." In the later Noah White (2/34) and Chris Egan (3/28) did the damage with the ball exposing Wangaratta's depth. Ovens Valley’s run chase was off to a shaky start after Egan was run out hesitating on a quick single with Tom Chettleburgh, who lost his wicket quickly after. Classy bats Noah White and Geeth Alwis took control and resurrected the innings from 2/24. STEAMING IN: Brandon Fitzpatrick goes in to bowl for Wangaratta. White’s boundary hitting ability and Alwis’ gap-hitting precision saw the runs piled on quickly. Alwis would go on to make 30 until he was given out LBW on a short-ball that kept low while White was bowled by Matheson, getting a rare opportunity to bowl with the limited stocks at his disposal. The Magpies skipper would strike again bowling Ovens Valley captain Seamus Phillips, letting out a fiery celebration as his team were back in the game at 6/139. Needing 40 off the last 12 overs, Ethan White and Ben McMasters (12) steadied the ship, but the Magpies wouldn’t go away. Another run out and a well-earned wicket to 16-year-old opening bowler Oscar Edwards gave the Pies a chance, but White and the Tigers wouldn’t be denied. NOT FAR OFF: Zach Wallace waits for the ball to be thrown in at the stumps. Edwards was economical with his 1/25, while Matt Prestianni (2/35) and Matheson (2/36) toiled hard. “Oscar Edwards has been given a massive role opening the bowling for us and he’s been unreal so far,” Matheson said. “When we get a full side, we have nearly eight blokes that can bowl, so you're never short on options… and then I won't need to bowl.” Matheson said he was expecting Grant, Thewlis and Clement to be available next week, but will lose Oates and be without Wallace for another week.