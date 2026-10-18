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Wounded ‘Pies take Tigers to the final over

<p>BIG COMEBACK: Chris Oates top scored for Wangaratta with 59 in his first innings of A grade cricket in two years, and it had it all. PHOTOS: Janet Watt</p>\\n
<p>BIG COMEBACK: Chris Oates top scored for Wangaratta with 59 in his first innings of A grade cricket in two years, and it had it all. PHOTOS: Janet Watt</p>\\n

BIG COMEBACK: Chris Oates top scored for Wangaratta with 59 in his first innings of A grade cricket in two years, and it had it all. PHOTOS: Janet Watt

Ovens Valley edged out Wangaratta in a tense two-wicket win.
Bailey Zimmermann
October 18, 2026 • 04:00

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