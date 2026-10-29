Additional seasonal firefighters boost bushfire response capability

Forest Fire Management Victoria’s (FFMVic) newest recruits are gearing up for the bushfire season, undertaking intensive training at camps across the state. This season, 633 seasonal firefighters, an increase of 133, will work alongside experienced permanent firefighters, helping protect communities and the environment. Acting FFMVic chief fire officer, Aaron Kennedy, said new seasonal firefighters complete two weeks of classroom and field-based learning, covering topics such as fire behaviour, firefighter safety, fire suppression and working around aircraft. “With an increased risk of bushfires forecast for Victoria, our seasonal firefighters are an important and valued addition to our firefighting resources,” Mr Kennedy said. “They play a critical role alongside our experienced crews, responding to bushfires in some of the state’s most remote and challenging environments. “This season they will be part of our team of 2700 accredited emergency management staff, which includes frontline firefighters and incident management personnel.” Eleven firefighter training camps are being held across the state. The camps are being held at Beechworth, Colac, Mildura, Swan Hill, Horsham, Ballan, Yarra Valley, Bairnsdale, Rawson, and Dookie and offer hands-on experience operating water pumps and chainsaws, and driving specialised firefighting vehicles. Beyond emergency response, seasonal firefighters also carry out important fuel management tasks such as mulching, mowing, slashing, and spraying. They also help maintain fuel breaks, public land roads, trails, recreation sites, and assist with planned burns. This bushfire season, the Victorian government is investing $44.48 million in additional seasonal firefighters, training, equipment, fire detection capability, fleet and heavy machinery ahead of the bushfire season. For further information about becoming a forest and fire operations officer next season visit www.ffm.vic.gov.au.