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Additional seasonal firefighters boost bushfire response capability

<p>RECRUITS PREPARE: This season, 633 seasonal firefighters, an increase of 133, will work alongside our experienced permanent firefighters, helping protect communities and the environment. </p>\\n
<p>RECRUITS PREPARE: This season, 633 seasonal firefighters, an increase of 133, will work alongside our experienced permanent firefighters, helping protect communities and the environment. </p>\\n

RECRUITS PREPARE: This season, 633 seasonal firefighters, an increase of 133, will work alongside our experienced permanent firefighters, helping protect communities and the environment.

Forest Fire Management Victoria’s (FFMVic) newest recruits gearing up for the bushfire season
October 29, 2026 • 01:00

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