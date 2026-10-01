Adventure time for Cubs at Cuboree

How are you spending your school holidays? Eleven Cub Scouts from 1st Yarrunga Scout Group are spending this week at Cuboree as part of a unit with other Cub Scouts from Wodonga and Echuca. Cuboree is the ultimate school holiday adventure for Cub Scouts, bringing together more than 3500 young adventurers aged eight to 11 for an unforgettable week of camping, learning, and fun. Set up in a massive tent city at Gilwell Park Adventure Centre at Gembrook in the Dandenongs, Cuboree offers a rare chance for kids to step outside their comfort zones, build independence, and experience the thrill of large-scale outdoor living alongside thousands of their peers. Throughout the week, the Cubs will dive into an action-packed schedule of activities designed to test their teamwork, creativity, and problem-solving skills. From negotiating obstacle courses and mastering pioneering skills to participating in hands-on science experiments, craft workshops, archery, and everyone’s favourite, the mud-run, every day brings a new challenge. Evenings are filled with campfire songs, talent shows, and trading badges, fostering a strong sense of camaraderie and lasting friendships with Scouting friends from all across Victoria. Cub Scout Sophie was looking forward to giving everything a try, saying “It’s going to be so fun, I can’t wait to see all the activities we can do” with Liam and Max adding “We’ve heard so much about the Mud-Run, we can’t wait to get messy”. Cassie and Eli were looking forward to camping with their friends. Group leader Russell 'Possum' Taylor said that for many Cub Scouts, Cuboree is their first multi-night camping experience away from family. "Every activity is guided by dedicated volunteer adult leaders, and the youth will learn valuable life skills such as pitching tents, managing their belongings, and taking responsibility for their daily routines," he said. "Packed with energy, laughter, and community spirit, attending Cuboree is a defining childhood experience that leaves Cubs with lifelong memories and a renewed passion for adventure.” We can’t wait to hear all about it when they get home.