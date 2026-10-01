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Adventure time for Cubs at Cuboree

<p>MISS YOU ALREADY:1st Yarrunga Scout Group leader Russell Taylor and parent volunteer Bipa Bell with the excited Cubs as they farewell \"Yogi Bear\" while waiting for their bus to Gembrook.</p>\\n
<p>MISS YOU ALREADY:1st Yarrunga Scout Group leader Russell Taylor and parent volunteer Bipa Bell with the excited Cubs as they farewell \"Yogi Bear\" while waiting for their bus to Gembrook.</p>\\n

MISS YOU ALREADY:1st Yarrunga Scout Group leader Russell Taylor and parent volunteer Bipa Bell with the excited Cubs as they farewell "Yogi Bear" while waiting for their bus to Gembrook.

Eleven Cub Scouts from 1st Yarrunga Scout Group are spending this week at Cuboree
From 1st Yarrunga Scout Group
October 1, 2026 • 02:00

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Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 30 September, 2026

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