Police reinforce Wangaratta presence after alleged attack on MP

Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Mike Bush says police have not ruled out further serious charges against the alleged attacker of Helen Haines. Tarrawingee man Brendan Nugent faces five charges including dangerous driving causing serious injury, intentionally cause serious injury and the Commonwealth offence of causing harm to a Commonwealth public official. Chief Commissioner Bush said nothing was off the table for the potential of further charges, including attempted murder. "While I say this investigation is far from complete, we are not ruling out further serious charges," he said. “We have to locate and follow the evidence, but this is a very serious and tragic incident, and we will be looking at all serious charges.” Nugent faced court and was remanded into custody after allegedly ramming Dr Haines in his 4WD on Monday afternoon outside of Dr Haines’ Murphy Street office. Chief Commissioner Bush said additional police had been deployed to Wangaratta following the incident to reassure the community. “We do believe this was a deliberate, but an isolated act,” he said. “It’s important the community see police in their place to give that assurance of safety.” The police chief confirmed Victoria Police had “no intelligence holdings” against Nugent that indicated he was an immediate threat. Police continue to investigate motivation for the alleged attack. “His motivation for what we allege as a deliberate attack is very much at the centrepiece of the investigation and our people will continue to explore every element, angle and avenue to work that out,” Chief Commissioner Bush said. The police chief praised the response from bystanders at the scene of the alleged attack, as well as the response of local police and emergency services. “Their actions prevented further serious harm to Helen,” he said. Chief Commissioner Bush also acknowledged Dr Haines’ support to the local community and police following the events in Porepunkah in August 2025. “She is a member of the community and everyone deserves to be protected from acts like this, people should not be out there causing serious harm to others,” he said. Also speaking with the Victoria Police top cop on Wednesday morning was Australian Federal Police Commissioner Krissy Barrett. Commissioner Barrett said while AFP also had no intelligence or prior warning of Nugent’s alleged attack, it was an incident many had been dreading for some time. “Commonwealth parliamentarians had become increasingly worried about threats directed at them and their staff,” she said. “Agencies like the AFP that not only protect and defend our parliamentarians but also our democracy have been increasingly concerned about the number of individuals being warned and charged about their behaviour.” Commissioner Barrett said the AFP's national security investigation teams were charging almost one person a week with targeting federal MPs or high officer holders. “I hope that this terrible event that will forever change the life for the member for Indi and her family gives the country time to pause and reflect on the growing threats and unlawful behaviour on those who hold a Commonwealth office in Australia,” she said. “The safety and security of parliamentarians and their staff is one of the highest concerns of AFP.”