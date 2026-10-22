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Police reinforce Wangaratta presence after alleged attack on MP

<p>FURTHER PRESENCE: Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Mike Bush has assured the Wangaratta community a further police presence will remain in the rural city following Monday\\'s incident. PHOTO: Bailey Zimmermann</p>\\n
<p>FURTHER PRESENCE: Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Mike Bush has assured the Wangaratta community a further police presence will remain in the rural city following Monday\\'s incident. PHOTO: Bailey Zimmermann</p>\\n

FURTHER PRESENCE: Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Mike Bush has assured the Wangaratta community a further police presence will remain in the rural city following Monday's incident. PHOTO: Bailey Zimmermann

Further charges against Brendan Nugent have not been ruled out by Victoria Police
Bailey Zimmermann
October 22, 2026 • 05:00

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Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 21 October, 2026

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