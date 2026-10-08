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Aged care support continues for Wangaratta’s older residents

<p>FACE-TO-FACE SUPPORT: As part of council\\'s Aged Care Navigation and Advocacy Service, regular drop-in information sessions are held at the Wangaratta Library. In October, they will run on Thursdays, 10am to 12pm. PHOTO: Steve Kelly. </p>\\n
<p>FACE-TO-FACE SUPPORT: As part of council\\'s Aged Care Navigation and Advocacy Service, regular drop-in information sessions are held at the Wangaratta Library. In October, they will run on Thursdays, 10am to 12pm. PHOTO: Steve Kelly. </p>\\n

FACE-TO-FACE SUPPORT: As part of council's Aged Care Navigation and Advocacy Service, regular drop-in information sessions are held at the Wangaratta Library. In October, they will run on Thursdays, 10am to 12pm. PHOTO: Steve Kelly.

There are a number of ways to access and navigate aged care services in Wangaratta
October 8, 2026 • 05:00

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