Aged care support continues for Wangaratta’s older residents

Rural City of Wangaratta’s move away from direct aged care service delivery has reached an important milestone, with all Support at Home clients now transitioned to new providers. The decision to step away from the sector was made earlier this year after a review of the service’s long-term sustainability. Throughout the transition, council worked closely with clients, their families, and new providers to help people understand their options, choose a provider that suited their needs and continue receiving the services they rely on. While council is no longer providing Support at Home services, its support for older residents continues through the Aged Care Navigation and Advocacy Service. The free service provides independent information, practical support, and advocacy to help older people, their families and carers understand their aged care options and feel confident making decisions about their care. As part of this work, council hosts aged care drop-in sessions at Wangaratta Library. These sessions provide residents with face-to-face information and support to navigate the aged care system. Residents can receive help accessing My Aged Care, understanding Support at Home, connecting with providers, and finding information about services that may meet their needs. “With our Support at Home clients now successfully transitioned to new providers, our focus is on continuing to support older people in our community in a different way," Mayor Irene Grant said. “Whether it’s through our library drop-in sessions, community engagement or navigation and advocacy service, we want residents to know there is still somewhere local they can turn for help with aged care.” Over the coming months, council will continue taking aged care information into the community by visiting local groups and organisations, attending community lunches and events, and meeting with seniors’ groups to discuss available services and supports. Residents can also attend the Caring and Ageing Well Expo from 10am to 1pm on Tuesday 27 October 2026 at the Wangaratta Performing Arts Centre. The expo will be delivered in partnership with care finders, The Salvation Army and Gateway Health, providing another opportunity for people to find information and ask questions about ageing and available supports. Rural City of Wangaratta is also waiting on information from the Department of Health, Disability and Ageing about the transition process for Commonwealth Home Support Programme (CHSP) clients. Clients may need to review and sign consent forms as part of the transition. Once details are available, council will contact affected clients directly and provide support through the process. Drop-in sessions: • Thursdays from 10am to 12pm throughout October. • Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10am to 12pm throughout November and December, excluding Melbourne Cup Day. • Final session for 2026 will be held on 17 December. Find out more about council's Aged Care Services changes at https://www.wangaratta.vic.gov.au/Services/Aged-Care/Update-to-Aged-Care-Services.