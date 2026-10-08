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Mario on a mission for Project 365

<p>READY, SET, GO: Wangaratta teacher and coach Mario Anania will tackle his first marathon on Sunday, fundraising for local mental health initiative. PHOTO: Grace Fredsberg </p>\\n
<p>READY, SET, GO: Wangaratta teacher and coach Mario Anania will tackle his first marathon on Sunday, fundraising for local mental health initiative. PHOTO: Grace Fredsberg </p>\\n

READY, SET, GO: Wangaratta teacher and coach Mario Anania will tackle his first marathon on Sunday, fundraising for local mental health initiative. PHOTO: Grace Fredsberg

Mario Anania will tackle his first marathon on Sunday, fundraising for mental health initiative
Jordan Duursma
October 8, 2026 • 03:00

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