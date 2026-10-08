Mario on a mission for Project 365

Wangaratta teacher and footy coach Mario Anania will tackle his first Melbourne Marathon on Sunday 11 October, turning the 42.2-kilometre challenge into a fundraiser for local mental health initiative Project 365. The Wangaratta local, who teaches at Galen College and coaches at Moyhu Football Netball Club, has previously completed half marathons but decided it was time to set a bigger goal. “I love a challenge and setting big goals for myself,” he said. Anania said his preparation has generally included three runs a week, sometimes four, combining an easy run, a faster tempo session and a progressively longer weekend run. Strength work, particularly plyometrics and single-leg exercises, has also been a major part of the program. When motivation has dipped, Anania has returned to the reason behind the run. He said he wanted his students to see the value of setting goals and following them through, however difficult they appeared. “There have been weeks where the motivation has wavered a little bit, some mornings I've woken up and just not wanted to complete a run,” he said. “But I go back to my why, and remember why I am running the marathon, and that setting goals for yourself is so important to achieve. “I want to be a role model for my students and have them see that it is important to set goals, and follow them through, no matter how hard they may seem. “I know the marathon will get tough, but I believe I my mind is ready for it, and I will go to a 'happy' place when this happens.” On race day, he has set himself a time goal range but overall, just wants to accomplish the feat of finishing this enormous physical and metal challenge. “Crossing that line at the MCG is something that has kept me going and motivating me to push on,” he said. “It will be an experience like never before.” Anania’s race preparation has also been fuelled by Italian food. Pasta has been a regular feature before long runs, with rice dishes added in the lead-up to race day. “The Italian background has been extremely beneficial,” he said. Anania is raising money for Project 365, an independent initiative supporting youth, teenage and adult mental health across the North East. Anania said the local impact of Project 365 was central to his decision. Through teaching, he sees young people arrive at school in many different headspaces and knows how quickly their mental health can change. “What Peter Rourke and the whole committee are doing is amazing, and such an important cause.,” he said. “In my role as a teacher, I see students coming into school in so many different head spaces. “Their mental health wavers so much. “I try to provide an environment where they feel safe and comfortable that they can come to. “School should be their safe space, and one they thrive in. “Project 365 is doing so much to support the mental health of our youth, and I want to help however I can as I see this day in, day out.” The cause is also personal for Anania who grew up with Project 365 founder Peter Rourke and has known him for more than 45 years. He recalled long afternoons and weekends spent playing football, cricket and other games together. To date, the fundraiser page recorded $2790 raised against an original $2000 target. Anania said he was overwhelmed by the response and grateful that people had supported the cause despite cost-of-living pressures. “I cannot believe how people have got behind the fundraiser,” he said. “I am so grateful to everyone who has donated to date.” Anania said the encouragement from Wangaratta had been humbling, from donations to messages asking about his training. He urged anyone considering contributing to remember that even a small amount could help Project 365 support local people. “I know things are tough, but no matter how small the donation is, it means such a great deal to Project 365,” he said. “Wangaratta is an amazing community, and we have some fantastic people living here. “A massive thank you to each and every person who has donated, wished me luck and asked how I am going.”