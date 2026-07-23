Lions Club of Wangaratta's Alison Kazenwadel was installed earlier this month as district governor, during the 108th International Lions Convention held in Hong Kong.

Alison, who will serve in the role for District 201V6 for 2026-'27, was sworn in with 17 other Australian district governors - and 800 from across the globe - by new international president Mark Lyon.

District 201V6 comprises around 1000 members in 53 clubs located throughout northern Victoria and southern NSW, and Alison is the sixth woman to serve as district governor in the local district's 48-year history.

Her husband, Stephen, has previously held the position, so Alison said she knew what the appointment entailed.

"It's a privilege to be able to visit the 53 clubs in the district, plus the Leos, our junior service groups which enable young people to get a taste of volunteerism," she said.

"We are always looking for people who want to volunteer in our clubs, and my hope is to charge another one or two clubs across the district during my term, as there are some places which don't have a service club and would benefit from it.

"I'll be sharing those visits with my two vice district governors, and we'll be working to encourage new service ideas and programs.

"There is a positive vibe already, and I'm hoping to keep that vibe going.

"More Lions means more service in the community, and in this day and age, we need service clubs more than ever."

District 201V6 stretches from the plans of Quambatook and Kerang to the alpine region of Bright and Corryong, and across the Victoria/New South Wales border from Lockhart to the High Country.