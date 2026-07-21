Three people have been arrested and are assisting police with enquiries following an alleged burglary at Sovereign Liquor Bottlemart on Greta Road on Saturday 18 July.

Wangaratta Police confirmed the arrests after a community appeal for information via Facebook prompted numerous calls, tip-offs and reports from members of the public.

CCTV footage shared to a Wangaratta community Facebook page shows four young people, three wearing hoods, entering the store and allegedly attempting to leave with several boxes of drinks, including Hard Rated vodka premix.

The footage shows a shop worker filming the alleged offenders before following them outside.

In a Facebook post, Eyewatch - Wangaratta Police Service Area said they received an overwhelming response from members of the public.

“We would like to sincerely thank the community for their swift assistance and support,” the post read.

“Information from the public continues to play an important role in helping police respond quickly and keep the community safe."